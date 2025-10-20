Gravitee recognized for a second time as a Leader in the October 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for API Management

Recognized in the five highest ranked vendors across all Gartner® Critical Capabilities Use Cases, Gravitee continues to advance API management.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitee, a leading provider of API management and agentic AI solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the October 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for API Management. In addition, the company has ranked in the five highest scoring vendors across all Gartner Critical Capabilities Use cases, including AI Enablement.Aiming to help enterprises securely scale and automate API operations, Gravitee provides centralized discovery, security, and cost control for AI agents and LLMs and has seen numerous successes for companies worldwide. Gravitee has expanded its customer base to more than 350 enterprises in the last 12 months, including global brands such as Blue Yonder, Michelin, Roche, and Tide, demonstrating strong traction as organizations look to harness autonomous agents while maintaining security and control.The recognition follows a period of significant growth for Gravitee, scaling from a small team to a global platform trusted by enterprise brands in under five years. Headquartered in Denver, Gravitee’s annual recurring revenue reached $18 million in 2024 and has already climbed to $30 million in 2025.Rory Blundell, CEO at Gravitee.“For us, this recognition highlights the growing importance of secure, well-governed API infrastructure as businesses integrate AI agents at scale. Our recent research shows that nearly two-thirds of US companies plan to replace staff with AI agents by 2026, reiterating the importance of having secure infrastructure in place. Without governance, the same agents designed to drive efficiency can become the weakest security link.”Gravitee will host the inaugural A2A Summit on November 6, 2025, in New York, in partnership with The Linux Foundation, bringing together technology leaders from Google, Microsoft, Gartner (as research participants), and others to provide actionable insights to help organizations tackle agent security and unlock the full potential of AI-driven decision-making.-ENDS-Gravitee, with a valuation of over $300m, is the leader in Agentic AI, API & Event Management. The Gravitee platform empowers enterprises to design, secure, and govern APIs, event streams, and AI-driven interactions across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments. With a federated, agent-ready approach and native support for real-time traffic and autonomous agents via the Gravitee Agent Mesh, Gravitee enables secure, scalable, and intelligent connectivity in an increasingly complex ecosystem.About GartnerGartner, Magic Quadrant for API Management, Shameen Pillai, John Santoro, Steve Schwent, Nicholas Carter, 7 October 2024Gartner, Critical Capabilities for API Management, Shameen Pillai, John Santoro, Steve Schwent, Nicholas Carter, 7 October 2024GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

