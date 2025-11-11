Australia and the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR produce new inclusive education resources for students who are newly learning Lao language when they start school

In addition to the audio tracks, RIES also produced the Teacher Development Video 25, a resource designed to strengthen teaching strategies for Spoken Lao. The video features real classroom practices and includes prompts to encourage teacher reflection and self-improvement. To promote accessibility, the videos are also dubbed in Sign Language.

Mr Outhit Thipmany highlighted the importance of these multimedia resources: “Primary teachers and educators supporting them use the videos and audio materials for lesson preparation and self-learning. They can also play the audio tracks directly in the classroom. These tools help them adapt and improve their teaching, so all students understand and learn.”

Beyond the Spoken Lao resources, RIES has also developed a wide range of audio materials, nearly 400 in total, to support the teaching of various subjects across primary grades. These include content for Orientation Week, Lao Language, and Music in Grade 1, Music and Physical Education in Grade 2, English for Grade 3, and both Lao Language and English for Grades 4 and 5.

To ensure teachers across the country can easily access these valuable resources, the materials are made available through multiple platforms. These include the “ວິດີໂອສຳລັບການພັດທະນາຄູ Teacher Development Videos” YouTube channel, Lao Education and Sports TV broadcast on Lao Sat Channel 8, Khang Panya Lao digital learning platform, MoES’ official Facebook pages and websites, and tablets distributed to internal and external pedagogical support staff at both the school and district levels.

The YouTube channel hosting these resources has already achieved over 5.5 million views, a testament to teachers’ appreciation for high-quality, practical support materials.

“This level of engagement proves that our teachers value these tools, and we are committed to continuing production of new videos and audio resources,” added Mr Outhit Thipmany.

Ms Vanessa Hegarty concluded “The Spoken Lao audio tracks mark another step forward in MoES and Australia’s shared commitment to inclusive, quality education for all children in Lao PDR. By equipping teachers with practical tools and supporting students with engaging, accessible materials, the partnership continues to promote equity in learning.”

New videos and audio resources are released regularly—visit the “ວິດີໂອສຳລັບການພັດທະນາຄູ Teacher Development Videos” YouTube channel or subscribe to stay updated and ensure no teacher or student is left behind.