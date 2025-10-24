Ministry of Education and Australia release two new Teacher Development Videos to help teachers confidently use the new “Seven Steps” Lao language teaching approach

Mr Outhit Thipmany, Deputy Director General, RIES, said “Learning how to apply a new teaching method can be challenging, especially with limited training time. These videos offer teachers clear, practical guidance on how to apply the new Lao Language Seven Steps method in the classroom. By seeing real examples, teachers can build their confidence and better support their students’ learning.”

Ms Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary, Australian Embassy, added “Australia and the Ministry of Education and Sports of Lao PDR are committed to supporting teachers with practical tools like these videos. Especially in remote areas, it’s essential that teachers feel equipped and encouraged to try new methods. When teachers are supported, they stay motivated. This is vital given the current teacher shortage situation.”

Both videos bring the “Seven Steps” to life, demonstrating how they can be implemented in the classroom and helping teachers understand both the purpose and methods of each step. The first video breaks down the seven steps one by one, with clear explanations, real classroom demonstrations, and useful tips from pedagogical advisors on how to handle common challenges. Each step is presented using the same sentence to build a cohesive understanding of how these activities connect throughout the lesson. The video also shows how to give feedback and support struggling students in a positive and encouraging way.

The second video brings it all together with two full examples demonstrating how to apply the new method in practice. Teachers will see examples of how the Seven Steps can be used naturally during two examples grade one Lao Language lessons to introduce new vocabulary. The steps are shown as part of a complete, fluid teaching sequence, giving teachers a realistic and practical model they can later adapt to any of their lessons in any subject.

Mr Outhit reflected “Teaching in Lao PDR often means working in remote areas and facing challenges like students who don’t speak Lao when they start school and multigrade settings. Since 2019, with Australia’s support, RIES has created a range of videos that offer practical guidance and examples to help teachers overcome these issues. I hope these resources will be widely used to improve teaching quality and make learning easier for students. We’ve also included Sign Language dubbing to ensure more teachers can access them.”