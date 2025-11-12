Submit Release
Empowered Productions Releases K Altman Law Profile; Highlights Practical Wins for Students and Families

Empowered Productions spotlights K Altman Law’s student-focused approach to education advocacy and legal guidance for families.

In this profile, we show how early intervention, documentation, and a clear advocacy plan can change outcomes”
— Keith Altman
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowered Productions has released a new firm profile of K Altman Law as part of its educational storytelling portfolio. The piece, now featured on kaltmanlaw.com and the firm’s YouTube channel, takes viewers behind the scenes of the firm’s student-centered model, staffed by experienced attorneys and credentialed advocates.

“In this profile, we show how early intervention, documentation, and a clear advocacy plan can change outcomes,” said Keith Altman, Founding Partner. “Parents will see how to prepare, what to ask for, and how to escalate.”

Clips are being shared across K Altman Law’s digital channels during November to coincide with the firm’s national TV campaign and its educational segment on “Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan.”

