Empowered Productions Releases K Altman Law Profile; Highlights Practical Wins for Students and Families
Empowered Productions spotlights K Altman Law’s student-focused approach to education advocacy and legal guidance for families.
“In this profile, we show how early intervention, documentation, and a clear advocacy plan can change outcomes,” said Keith Altman, Founding Partner. “Parents will see how to prepare, what to ask for, and how to escalate.”
Clips are being shared across K Altman Law’s digital channels during November to coincide with the firm’s national TV campaign and its educational segment on “Empowered, hosted by Meg Ryan.”
