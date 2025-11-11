AI-Powered, Human-Verified Marketplace Connecting U.S. Entrepreneurs with Trusted Filipino Virtual Assistants

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- trailBlazer6 , a Veteran-Owned automation and RevOps consultancy, has officially launched HireHelp.ai , a next-generation platform built to help U.S. entrepreneurs hire reliable, human-verified Filipino Virtual Assistants (VAs) — while addressing one of the industry’s biggest problems: fake profiles, unreliable freelancers, and misleading reviews.Unlike traditional outsourcing platforms that leave users guessing about who’s real and who’s not, the HireHelp.ai Platform introduces a multi-layered verification system combining AI screening, manual review, and identity validation. Every VA profile is authenticated before going live, and all reviews are human-verified to ensure authenticity and transparency.“The outsourcing space has massive potential, but trust has always been the missing piece,” said Orlando Gonzalez , Founder of trailBlazer6 and creator of the HireHelp.ai Platform. “We built the HireHelp.ai Platform to take the guesswork out of hiring. Every assistant you see on our platform is a verified professional, not a gamble.”Try Before You CommitTo help clients hire with confidence, HireHelp.ai introduces Paid VA Trials ($30), allowing entrepreneurs to test any assistant with up to four hours of real work before making a long-term decision. This feature bridges the gap between promise and performance, giving both sides a chance to confirm fit. This is a direct-to-hire platform, so trials are not required, but recommended.Built for Trust, Clarity, and FairnessVerified VA Profiles: Every assistant undergoes ID checks, background review, and AI-assisted screening before approval.Human-Verified Reviews: Each review is manually validated by HireHelp.ai’s moderation team to prevent fake ratings.Paid VA Trials: Try a VA for 4 hours of tasks before deciding; real work, real confidence.Simple Interface: A clean, minimalist dark-theme design makes it easy to browse, message, and hire directly; no middlemen, no auctions.“Our goal is to make hiring trustworthy again,” Gonzalez added. “Good business owners deserve verified professionals. And great VAs deserve a platform that recognizes their value.”Early Access and Growth PlansHireHelp.ai is now onboarding its first 1,000 verified Filipino VAs, with early client access available on an invite-only basis. During the pilot phase, U.S. entrepreneurs can test the platform and run paid VA trials before full subscription plans roll out.About trailBlazer6trailBlazer6 is a Veteran-Owned consultancy specializing in HubSpot Managed Services, AI Automation, and Revenue Operations Systems. The firm helps small businesses scale through data hygiene, process automation, and smart system design.Visit www.trailblazer6.com for more information.About HireHelp.aiHireHelp.ai is an AI-Powered, human-verified marketplace that connects entrepreneurs with trusted Filipino Virtual Assistants. Built by trailBlazer6, the platform blends AI automation with human oversight to deliver transparency, verified profiles, and trial-based hiring.Learn more at www.hirehelp.ai Press Contact:HireHelp.ai / trailBlazer6, LLC📍 Temecula, California📧 hello@hirehelp.ai

