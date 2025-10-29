HireHelp.ai Launches to Bring Trust, Efficiency, and Fairness to Global Remote Hiring

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HireHelp.ai , a Veteran-Owned direct-to-hire platform, has officially launched to help entrepreneurs hire pre-vetted, interview-ready Filipino professionals—reducing wasted time and improving trust on both sides of the hiring process.Founded by U.S. Army Veteran Orlando Gonzalez , HireHelp.ai blends AI-assisted screening with human recruiter interviews to deliver “decision-ready shortlists” in under two weeks. Each candidate package includes a resume, a profile analysis and summary, and a recorded interview for full transparency.“Entrepreneurs lose countless hours reviewing unqualified applications or chasing candidates who don’t show up,” said Gonzalez. “HireHelp.ai was built to simplify that process and make remote hiring faster, safer, and fairer for everyone involved.”A Productized, Transparent Hiring ModelHireHelp.ai replaces traditional recruiting retainers with clear, flat-fee tiers:• Starter ($299): One vetted shortlist delivered in 7 days• Pro ($399): Two shortlists + 30-minute recruiter discovery call• Growth ($599): Three shortlists + discovery call + a 1-hour sprint course covering payroll, contracts, and remote-team best practicesEach plan includes a 48-hour satisfaction window, allowing clients to request a refund under HireHelp.ai’s policy if expectations aren’t met.“Our goal is to give founders a hiring experience that feels structured and predictable,” Gonzalez said. “They get clarity instead of crazy.”Promoting Fair Pay and Safer HiringHireHelp.ai provides employers with guidance and recommendations on fair pay practices to help ensure long-term retention and mutual respect. The company also conducts basic checks on potential employers to reduce the likelihood of fraudulent or unverified job opportunities reaching Filipino professionals.“Remote hiring works best when both sides can trust the process,” Gonzalez noted. “We do our best to make sure entrepreneurs hire responsibly and workers engage with legitimate businesses.”About HireHelp.aiHireHelp.ai is a Veteran-Owned direct-to-hire platform connecting entrepreneurs with AI-assisted, recruiter-verified Filipino professionals in Executive Assistance, Customer Success, Sales, and HubSpot or GHL Administration. Built by the team behind trailBlazer6 , HireHelp.ai delivers decision-ready shortlists—resumes, summaries, and video interviews—within two weeks, saving founders time while promoting trust and fairness in global hiring.Visit https://HireHelp.ai or contact hello@hirehelp.ai for media inquiries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.