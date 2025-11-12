Automobile Airbag Wire Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automobile Airbag Wire Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automobile Airbag Wire Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the automobile airbag wire market has experienced a significant expansion. Its estimated value is expected to increase from $1.20 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This impressive growth during the historical phase can be linked to stringent vehicle safety rules, a surge in the use of airbags in mid-range cars, heightened consumer awareness concerning passenger safety, an escalation in the production of both passenger and commercial vehicles, and an upswing in demand from emergent automotive markets.

Anticipations of robust expansion are being observed for the automobile airbag wire industry, with predictions forecasting its growth to $1.61 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 6.0%. The predicted surge during this period can be credited to factors such as the growing preference for lightweight, durable wire materials, a spotlight on simplifying wiring via modular designs, governmental strategies aimed at achieving no road fatalities, increased financial efforts towards autonomous and half-autonomous vehicle safety equipment and rising road accident occurrences. The period is likely to see continued technological advancement in airbag systems, novelty in airbag wire materials, progress in airbag deployment methods, advances in wire manufacturing procedures for airbags and creativity in airbag wire design.

Download a free sample of the automobile airbag wire market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28944&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Automobile Airbag Wire Market?

The growth of the automobile airbag wire market is anticipated to rise in synchrony with the escalating vehicle production. Such growth in vehicle production stems from factors such as heightened consumer demand, advancement in manufacturing processes, favorable government policies, and growth in global automotive markets. The production of vehicles thereby directly affects the demand for automobile airbag wires, triggering the need for enhanced security components. For example, in January 2024, the BMW Group, a German automobile manufacturer, announced a record-breaking sales performance in the preceding year, with 2,555,341 BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce vehicles delivered worldwide, which translates into a 6.5% increase. Also, during the last quarter of 2023, the company’s sales witnessed a year-over-year growth by 10.3%, selling 718,778 units. Consequently, augmenting vehicle production is influencing the expansion of the automobile airbag wire market. The increasing incidents of road accidents are also expected to fuel the automobile airbag wire market's growth due to the mounting need for safety and reduction in fatalities. The rising numbers are primarily attributable to ineffective road infrastructure, unruly driving behaviors, insufficient traffic management, and lack of proper vehicle safety precautions, culminating in increased risks of accidents and deaths. The automobile airbag wire plays a critical role in ensuring vehicle safety by facilitating dependable airbag deployment, significantly lessening the severity of injuries and deaths during vehicular accidents. For instance, data from the International Transport Forum, an intergovernmental organization based in France, showed that Australia reported 1,297 road deaths in 2024, a 4% increase from 2023. This escalating number of road accidents, hence, is contributing to the buoyancy of the automobile airbag wire market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Automobile Airbag Wire Market?

Major players in the Automobile Airbag Wire Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Lear Corporation

• Aptiv PLC

• TE Connectivity plc

• Yazaki Corporation

• Joyson Safety Systems

• Amphenol Corporation

• Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

• Bekaert Corporation

• Toyobo Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automobile Airbag Wire Industry?

Key players in the automobile airbag wire market are investing in the creation of advanced car safety components such as door-mounted curtain airbags, in order to increase vehicle and passenger security. The door-mounted curtain airbag is a safety unit installed along the side roof rail above vehicle doors and is designed to inflate downwards during a side-impact collision or rollover. It functions as a protective buffer between the vehicle's window or side structure and the occupant's head, minimizing the risk of head and upper-body injuries. For instance, in September 2024, Hyundai Motor Company, teamed up with Hyundai Mobis Company Limited, both based in South Korea, to introduce the first wire-type door-mounted curtain airbag designed specifically for Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs). These airbags inflate vertically in 0.03 seconds from the bottom upwards, using installed wires on either side to unfold and stabilize the cushion, successfully preventing passengers from being thrown out through large windows. The sturdy design leverages high-carbon steel wires and steel alloy guide rings to endure extreme inflation pressures, making it especially suitable for PBVs with sliding doors and large windows, in compliance with rigorous safety standards such as FMVSS 226.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Automobile Airbag Wire Market Growth

The automobile airbag wiremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Nylon Airbag Yarn, Polyester Airbag Yarn

2) By Application: Automobile Manufacturing Industry, Specialty Textile Industry, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket (AM)

Subsegments:

1) By Nylon Airbag Yarn: High Tenacity Nylon Yarn, Twisted Nylon Yarn, Flat Nylon Yarn, Textured Nylon Yarn

2) By Polyester Airbag Yarn: High Tenacity Polyester Yarn, Twisted Polyester Yarn, Flat Polyester Yarn, Textured Polyester Yarn

View the full automobile airbag wire market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automobile-airbag-wire-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automobile Airbag Wire Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Automobile Airbag Wire, North America reigned as the leading region for the stated year. Anticipations have been made for Asia-Pacific to illustrate the quickest growth within the forecast timeline. Geographical coverage in the report encapsulates regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Automobile Airbag Wire Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Airbags And Seatbelts Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-airbags-and-seatbelts-global-market-report

Automotive Wire And Cable Material Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wire-and-cable-material-global-market-report

Automotive Magnet Wire Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-magnet-wire-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.