Oceanside Bombers Professional Arena Football Team in Oceanside, CA Select Ozzy Nunez as VP of Strategic Partnerships

Ozzy Nunez, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Oceanside Bombers

Ozzy is an excellent choice to build strategic partnerships, sponsorships and development for our community programs. His passion and commitment to the community shines through in everything he does.” — Greg Anderson

OCEANSIDE , CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ozzy Nuñez has built a distinguished career in strategic partnerships, driving business growth and increasing sales within the competitive tech industry.His expertise is in cloud computing, cybersecurity, and enterprise software solutions, where he has consistently fostered innovation and revenue growth.Recently, Ozzy served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at CloudIT, a leading cloud solutions provider, where he led a team of sales and marketing professionals to develop and execute revenue-generating strategies, launch innovative products, and expand market share, resulting in a 30% increase in annual revenue.He actively participates in the San Diego CFO Leadership Council, collaborating with other senior financial executives to advance digital transformation initiatives among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), helping them adopt emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency and maintain a competitive edge.Outside his professional pursuits, Ozzy is committed to strengthening his community in Oceanside, California. He enjoys spending quality time with his wife and two children, exploring the scenic trails, sandy beaches, and lush parks that define the local landscape.Deeply dedicated to community service and wellness, he seeks to foster partnerships that benefit both Oceanside residents and local organizations such as the Oceanside Youth Sports Alliance and the Oceanside Bombers Arena Football Team Ozzy is an advocate for mental and physical health, practicing running as his daily ritual to promote well-being, which he believes is essential for a balanced life.Inspired by this passion, he is organizing the inaugural Bomber Holiday Run/Walk, a family-friendly outdoor event scheduled for 2026, designed to encourage outdoor activity, community bonding, and wellness across all age groups.Ozzy's leadership, dedication, and enthusiasm continue to inspire those around him, making a meaningful difference in both his professional sphere and his local community.Ozzy will help the Oceanside Bombers with development, strategic alliances and sponsorships with corporate and local businesses.

