Aircraft Strut Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aircraft Strut Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant growth in the aircraft strut market size in the last few years. It is predicted to expand from $4.06 billion in 2024 to $4.44 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The expansion during the past period aligns with the rising demand for commercial aircraft, an increase in air travel and passenger flow, higher defense budgets allocated for military aircraft, development of aircraft manufacturing facilities, and the prevalent trend of replacing dated aircraft.

The market for aircraft struts is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to a value of $6.29 billion in 2029 with a compounded annual growth rate of 9.1%. Several factors are influencing this promising outlook for the period, including the increasing use of lightweight materials, a surge in demand for regional and business jets, the growth of aftermarket maintenance services, enhancements in regulatory support for advanced landing systems, and increased investment in hybrid and electric aircraft programs. Notable trends in the forecast period encompass progress in active damping systems, increased R&D funding for strut longevity, advancements in weight reduction technologies, the incorporation of smart sensors for predictive upkeep, and the usage of additive manufacturing for strut parts.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aircraft Strut Market?

The growth of the aircraft strut market is anticipated to be driven by the escalating demand for air travel. Summarily, air travel involves using commercial or private aircraft to transport passengers or goods over extended distances. The surge in the demand for air travel is fueled by the uptick in the demand for long haul flights that are now within the financial reach of a broader population for both business and leisure activities. The role of an aircraft strut in air travel is crucial for it provides required structural stability and strength, assists in absorbing landing shocks, upholds wing alignment, and supports safe, competent flight performance. For illustration, in January 2025, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade group, indicated that the international air traffic in 2024 witnessed a growth of 13.6% compared to 2023. Similarly, the total flight capacity experienced a 12.8% increase during the same timeline. Consequently, the burgeoning demand for air travel perpetuates the growth of the aircraft strut market.

Which Players Dominate The Aircraft Strut Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aircraft Strut Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Delta Strut LLC

• Collins Aerospace Systems (RTX Corporation)

• Safran SA

• Parker-Hannifin Corporation

• Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH

• Bell Textron

• SKF AB

• Lufthansa Technik

• Spirit AeroSystems

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aircraft Strut Market?

Major corporations in the aircraft strut marketplace are concentrating their efforts on the creation of novel products like aircraft landing gear assemblies, keeping pace with growing worldwide demand for efficient airplane support systems. An aircraft landing gear assembly, a designed structure to assist the aircraft during its operation on the ground, absorbing landing shocks, and offering control during taxiing, takeoffs, and landings. For example, in September 2025, Collins Aerospace, an American aerospace and defense technology firm, unveiled the expansion of the Tajęcina Landing Gear System. The expansion boosts production capabilities for critical parts such as the main, nose, and wing landing gear assemblies. These components are crafted from durable, high-strength metals to withstand rigorous operational environments. The enhancements in the facility are noteworthy as they merge steering, braking, and control systems with the assemblies, hence increasing their performance, cutting down on maintenance requirements and assisting international aircraft procedures.

Global Aircraft Strut Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aircraft strutmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Strut Type: Landing Gear Struts, Wing Struts, Fuselage Struts, Engine Struts, Cabin Struts

2) By Aircraft Types: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, Helicopters, General Aviation Aircraft, Other Aircraft Types

3) By Material: Steel Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Composites, Other Materials

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket Or Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul (MRO)

Subsegments:

1) By Landing Gear Struts: Hydraulic Struts, Pneumatic Struts, Telescopic Struts, Shock Absorber Struts

2) By Wing Struts: Braced Wing Struts, Cantilever Wing Struts, Lift Struts, Support Struts

3) By Fuselage Struts: Load Bearing Struts, Reinforcement Struts, Cross Bracing Struts, Attachment Struts

4) By Engine Struts: Pylon Struts, Mounting Struts, Vibration Isolation Struts, Support Struts

5) By Cabin Struts: Structural Support Struts, Interior Mounting Struts, Partition Struts, Seat Support Struts

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aircraft Strut Market?

For the year covered in the Aircraft Strut Global Market Report 2025, North America was the predominant region. A rapid growth is predicted in the Asia-Pacific region in the upcoming timeframe. The reporting includes regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

