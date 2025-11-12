Atmospheric Satellite Market Anticipated to Grow at 9.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Atmospheric Satellite Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Atmospheric Satellite Market In 2025?

The size of the atmospheric satellite market has seen significant expansion in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $9.98 billion in 2024 to $10.9 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. A surge in the demand for weather prediction, an increasing requirement for disaster management solutions, increased government backing for satellite missions, an upswing in the utilization of satellites for monitoring the environment, and a growing cognizance about sustainable practices have all contributed to this historical growth period.

Expectations for the atmospheric satellite market size predicts robust growth power in the forthcoming years. The projection states that it will expand to $15.54 billion by 2029, accompanied by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The projected growth over the forecast period can be traced back to a surge in investments in satellite-based communication infrastructure, increased utilization in climate regulation, growing demand for agricultural oversight, heightened concentration on air quality surveillance, and an upward trend in the use of satellites for emergency and civic safety communication. Key trends during this interval include progress in satellite constellation installations, advancements in multi-sensor satellite technology, incorporating atmospheric data for climate study, evolution of innovative imaging and sensing tools, and progress in international partnerships for environmental monitoring.

Download a free sample of the atmospheric satellite market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28940&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Atmospheric Satellite Market?

The escalating need for agricultural surveillance is predicted to fuel the expansion of the atmospheric satellite market in the future. This refers to employing technology to monitor the health of crops, soil conditions, and farming operations to boost productivity and efficiency. This heightened need for agricultural surveillance is attributed to the desire for better crop yields, as farmers look for accurate data to refine their farming methods and resource allocation. Atmospheric satellites fulfill this growing need by offering accurate, real-time information on weather, soil and crop conditions, which aids in improving farm management. For instance, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service (ERS), a government agency based in the US, the direct farm program payments are slated to amount to $40.5 billion in September 2025, a sizeable jump from the $10.1 billion distributed in 2024, an increase of $30.4 billion. Consequently, the rising need for agricultural monitoring is spearheading the growth of the atmospheric satellite market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Atmospheric Satellite Industry?

Major players in the Atmospheric Satellite Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SE

• Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Thales Group

• Raytheon Technologies

• General Dynamics Corp.

• Honeywell International

• Israel Aerospace Industries

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Atmospheric Satellite Industry?

Key players in the atmospheric satellite sector are focusing on developing innovative observation technologies such as microwave radiometry, in an effort to improve atmospheric observation and increase the precision of weather and climate analysis. Microwave radiometry is a superior remote sensing method that records naturally radiating microwave radiation from the Earth's surface and atmosphere, thus determining essential atmospheric details like water vapor, precipitation, and cloud liquid water, irrespective of adverse or cloudy weather conditions. To illustrate, in June 2025, the Japan-based space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), launched the Greenhouse Gases and Water Cycle Observation Satellite (GOSAT-GW). This advanced atmospheric observation satellite is equipped with the Advanced Microwave Scanning Radiometer (AMSR3), a cutting-edge microwave radiometer that provides accurate estimates of atmospheric water vapor, precipitation, and cloud characteristics. By offering these capabilities, GOSAT-GW aids in tracking the water cycle, promotes weather and climate modeling, advances climate change studies, and facilitates more thorough analysis of atmospheric dynamics and interactions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Atmospheric Satellite Market Report?

The atmospheric satellitemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Satellite: Low Earth Orbit Satellites, Medium Earth Orbit Satellites, Geostationary Satellites, Sun-Synchronous Orbit Satellites

2) By Payload Type: Imaging Sensors, Radiometers, Lidar Systems, Sounding Instruments

3) By Orbit Strategy: Standalone Satellites, Satellite Constellations, Multi-Sensor Satellite Systems

4) By Application: Weather Forecasting, Climate Monitoring, Disaster Management, Agricultural Monitoring, Environmental Monitoring, Air Quality Monitoring

5) By End-User Sector: Government Agencies, Research Institutions, Commercial Enterprises, Agriculture And Forestry, Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Low Earth Orbit Satellites: Mini Satellites, Micro Satellites, Nano Satellites, Pico Satellites

2) By Medium Earth Orbit Satellites: Navigation Satellites, Communication Satellites, Remote Sensing Satellites

3) By Geostationary Satellites: Weather Satellites, Communication Satellites, Broadcast Satellite

4) By Sun-Synchronous Orbit Satellites: Earth Observation Satellites, Environmental Monitoring Satellites, Reconnaissance Satellites

View the full atmospheric satellite market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/atmospheric-satellite-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Atmospheric Satellite Market By 2025?

For the year under consideration in the Atmospheric Satellite Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a concise and accurate market overview.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Atmospheric Satellite Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Optical Satellite Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optical-satellite-global-market-report

Satellites Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellites-global-market-report

Remote Sensing Satellite Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/remote-sensing-satellite-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.