Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Market Expanding With $3.35 Bn at 18.4% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Market From 2025 To 2029?

The market for artificial intelligence (AI)-aided diabetes foot ulcer monitors has expanded swiftly in the last few years. Its estimated value is set to rise from $1.44 billion in 2024 to $1.71 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7%. This significant growth in the historic period can be traced back to heightened understanding of diabetic foot-related problems, increased usage of wearable health tracking devices, a sharpened focus on early identification and tailored treatment, growth in government initiatives facilitating management of chronic diseases, and the expanding healthcare infrastructure in developing markets.

The market size for the diabetes foot ulcer monitor enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) is anticipated to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach $3.35 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The augmentation in the projected period can be ascribed to an escalating emphasis on patient interaction and adherence, increased activity in research and development in the diagnostic area of diabetic foot ulcers, the growing uptake of predictive analytics for early ulcer identification, an upsurge in partnerships between healthcare providers and technology firms, and a rising demand for affordable and effective wound tracking solutions. Significant trends for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of data-guided healthcare decision support, forward motion in cloud-based health data administration, elevated decision support for medical practitioners, advancements in treatment devices enabled by biofeedback, and novel developments in real-time wound examination.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Market?

The rise in healthcare costs is anticipated to boost the artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered diabetes foot ulcer monitor market's development in the future. Individual, institutional, and governmental spending on services and activities aimed at maintaining or improving health are all encompassed by healthcare expenditures. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which necessitates ongoing medical care, long-term treatment, and management resources, healthcare costs are rising. Hospitals and clinics can afford AI-augmented diabetes foot ulcer monitors due to healthcare spending, hence they can manage patients more efficiently and lessen long-term treatment costs. For instance, in April 2025, government-funded healthcare represented the majority of healthcare spending in the UK, at $344 billion (£258 billion) in 2024, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government agency. This was a 2.5% increase in real terms from 2023's figures. As a result, the escalating healthcare expenditure is paving the way for the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced diabetes foot ulcer monitor market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• VIRTUSA CORPORATION

• Net Health Systems Inc.

• Amplifai Health Limited

• Podimetrics Inc.

• Orpyx Medical Technologies Inc.

• Spectral AI Inc.

• Tetsuyu Healthcare Holdings Pte Ltd.

• Siren Care Inc.

• Calceus Health Pty Ltd.

• WoundVision LLC.

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Industry?

Leading firms in the AI-driven diabetes foot ulcer monitor industry are establishing funds to help businesses upscale production, broaden their market outreach and enhance patient accessibility. These funds are essentially capital reserved or accumulated for a specific objective, investment or expense. For instance, in July 2024, an Israel-based medical device developing company, IR-MED Inc, has announced receipt of a grant of $500,000 catering to the progress of its device for early detection of diabetic foot ulcers. This funding allows IR-MED to further the development and market introduction of its AI-augmented DiaSafe device for monitoring diabetes foot ulcers in the latter half of 2025, across a 13-month period. The DiaSafe device, which is based on the PressureSafe platform due for a late 2024 release, merges AI data analysis with infrared sensing, thereby facilitating the early diagnosis of diabetic foot ulcers. This innovative approach can spot conditions that are generally concealed or imperceptible to the human eye, particularly in patients with darker skin. Moreover, the platform's AI-enabled decision-support system takes bioinformation and compares it against condition-specific biomarker profiles, enabling the distinction between healthy and at-risk tissues.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (ai)-enhanced diabetes foot ulcer monitormarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wearable Devices, Non-Wearable Devices, Smart Sensors, Imaging Systems

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Patients, Research Organizations, Other End-Users

5) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Subsegments:

1) By Wearable Devices: Smart Watches, Smart Boots, Smart Insoles, Smart Socks

2) By Non-Wearable Devices: Digital Cameras, Mobile Scanners, Handheld Imaging Devices, Pressure Mapping Platforms

3) By Smart Sensors: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Moisture Sensors, Motion Sensors

4) By Imaging Systems: Thermal Imaging Systems, Hyperspectral Imaging Systems, Optical Imaging Systems, Ultrasonic Imaging Systems

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Market Landscape?

In 2024, the AI-Enhanced Diabetes Foot Ulcer Monitor Global Market Report identified North America as the leading region. It is also anticipated that the most substantial growth in the coming period will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The mentioned report incorporates data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

