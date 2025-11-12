Hull Coatings Market Set to Reach $10.13 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hull Coatings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hull Coatings Market Through 2025?

Over the past years, there has been solid growth in the hull coatings market size. This market, from being valued at $7.42 billion in 2024, is predicted to jump to $7.89 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The substantial growth accrued in the historical timespan emerges from factors such as the upsurge in maritime trading operations, the surge in the production of pleasure boats and cruise ships, heightened demand for commercial vessels. Furthermore, increasing awareness about marine fouling and anti-fouling solutions, stricter environmental legislation, and fuel efficiency standards also significantly contributed to this growth.

The market size for hull coatings is projected to experience a significant expansion in the coming years, with an estimated value of $10.13 billion in 2029 and a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth during the forecasted period can be accredited to factors such as elevated operational costs, increased funding in research and development, increased emphasis on safety and reliability, the global economic recovery, and escalating awareness about biofouling. In the forecast period, prevailing trends will include technological advancements, intelligent coating technologies, self-polishing coatings (SPCS), graphene-based coatings, and adherence to regulations.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hull Coatings Market?

The expansion of the hull coatings market is anticipated to be driven by the growth of maritime trade. The escalating quantity and value of goods transported by sea, fueled by rising worldwide demand, economic expansion, and advances in maritime technology, define maritime trade. Increased global demand, economic advancement in developing markets, and shipping technology advancements are contributing to the growth of maritime trade. Hull coatings play a significant role in improving maritime trade by enhancing fuel efficiency, cutting costs, and lowering emissions through reduced friction, as well as resistance against corrosion and biofouling. For example, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), based in Switzerland, reported in November 2022 that global maritime trade rebounded with a 3.2% climb in 2021, amounting to 11 billion tons in shipments. Growth is anticipated to slow to 1.4% in 2023, with an annual average increase of 2.1% anticipated from 2023 to 2027. Thus, the surge in maritime trade is propelling the growth of the hull coatings market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hull Coatings Market?

Major players in the Hull Coatings Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• KCC Corporation

• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

• Jotun Group

• Henkel AG

• Teknos Ltd

• Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.

• Carboline Company

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Hull Coatings Market In The Future?

Leaders in the hull coatings market, such as major companies, are honing self-polishing copolymer (SPC) antifouling technology. This advancement aims to improve the efficiency of vessels, decrease fuel usage, and limit environmental harm by combating the development of marine organisms on hull exteriors. The SPC antifouling technology operates as a marine coating that gradually wears away, thus inhibiting marine life accumulation and maintaining clean hulls. An example of this developing trend is Nippon Paint Marine's launch of Aquaterras in September 2023. Aquaterras, a creation of the Japan-based chemical manufacturing enterprise, is a low-friction, biocide-free SPC antifouling paint that utilizes a newly-developed hydrolysis polymer reaction, inspired by medical technology. This novel reaction allows Aquaterras to constantly self-polish and expose active micro-domain structures to seawater.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hull Coatings Market

The hull coatings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Self-Polishing Coatings, Biocide-Free Fouling Release Coatings, Other Types

2) By Application: Vessels, Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, Bulk Carriers, Crude Oil Tankers, Cruise Vessels, Rigs, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Shipping, Oil And Gas, Defense, Fishing

Subsegments:

1) By Self-Polishing Coatings: Copper-Based Self-Polishing Coatings, Zinc-Based Self-Polishing Coatings, Silicone-Based Self-Polishing Coatings

2) By Biocide-Free Fouling Release Coatings: Silicone-Based Fouling Release Coatings, Fluoropolymer-Based Fouling Release Coatings, Other Types

3) By Other Coatings: Epoxy Coatings, Ceramic Coatings, Polyurethane Coatings

Global Hull Coatings Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Hull Coatings Global Market Report 2025 identified Asia-Pacific as the leading region. It is anticipated that North America will witness the most rapid growth in the predicted period. The report incorporates regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

