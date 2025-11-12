Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Market to Reach $7.74 Billion by 2029 with 22.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Market Size And Growth?

The market size for display logistics optimized by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen significantly rapid expansion recently. The projections show an increase from $2.75 billion in 2024 to $3.39 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The remarkable growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as escalating demand for automated inventory control, burgeoning necessity for real-time visibility in supply chains, rising uptake of data analytics in logistics, bolstering e-commerce expansion, and an intensified concentration on delivery efficiency.

The market size for the AI-enhanced display logistics is set to experience a tremendous growth in the coming years. It's projected to reach $7.75 billion by 2029, boasting a CAGR of 22.9%. The growth expected in the forecast period can be owed to factors such as the widening acceptance of predictive upkeep, development of small-to-medium sized businesses, soaring demand for personalized delivery encounters, increased utilization of cloud-based logistics systems, and an intensified focus on sustainability within supply chain processes. Notable trends within this forecasted period include technological progress in AI-orchestrated logistics planning, evolution in autonomous delivery vehicles, advancements in smart warehouse environments, investment escalation in robotic process automation, along with inventive strides in real-time tracking and surveillance solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Market?

The swift proliferation of online commerce is anticipated to accelerate the progression of the AI-enhanced visual display logistics market in the future. Online commerce, the activity of buying and selling products and services via digital platforms, is growing due to the increasing level of internet accessibility, which provides greater access to these virtual marketplaces. AI-enhanced visual display logistics aid this expansion by leveraging refined algorithms to improve product positioning, visual exhibits, and inventory oversight through online platforms. This leads to effective product delivery and customised shopping experiences for virtual consumers. For instance, data from the Census Bureau in August 2025 revealed that U.S. e-commerce sales recorded a lift to $292.9 billion, a 6.2% (±0.9%) increase from the first quarter of the year in the second quarter of 2025. E-commerce sales were up by 5.3% (±1.2%) compared to the same period in the previous year, with overall retail sales expansion at 3.8% (±0.4%). During this same period, e-commerce accounted for 15.5% of all retail sales. With these factors at play, the swift proliferation of e-commerce is a driving force for the growth of the AI-enhanced visual display logistics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Group Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

• AU Optronics Corp.

• Barco N.V.

• Scala Inc.

• Scandit AG

• Broadsign International Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Market?

Companies that dominate the AI-enhanced display logistics market are shifting their focus towards the creation of innovative solutions such as AI-driven route optimization. These solutions aim to lessen delivery expenses, augment efficiency, and boost client satisfaction. AI-driven route optimization essentially utilizes AI algorithms to formulate the most effective delivery routes by considering factors such as traffic, delivery timeframes, vehicle capacity, and immediate conditions. As a consequence, businesses can decrease fuel expenditures, save time, improve prompt deliveries, and upgrade overall logistics productivity. A case in point is nuVizz Inc., a US-based software firm, which unveiled its newest software version, 10.01, coupled with Vizzard, an AI-infused assistant built to transform last-mile logistics, in February 2025. Vizzard employs sophisticated AI algorithms to perfect delivery routes, enable real-time routing modifications, smartly plot client data, and revise false addresses. This assists logistics teams to trim operational costs, boost efficiency, and heighten customer satisfaction across numerous sectors including retail, healthcare, food supply, and automotive parts delivery. Merging a decade's worth of logistics data and cutting-edge AI technology, Vizzard enables businesses to make astute, swift decisions, maximize vehicle utilization, and curb mileage. Additionally, the platform simplifies intricate workflows, decreases manual labor, and improves delivery precision. It allows enterprises to adjust to fluctuating market demands, legislative requirements, and elevated consumer anticipations for quicker, more dependable deliveries.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (ai)-optimized display logisticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: Retailers, Logistics Providers, Manufacturers, E-Commerce Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Logistics Management Software, Route Optimization Software, Inventory Tracking Software, Analytics And Reporting Software

2) By Hardware: Tracking Devices, Sensors And Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices, Transport Vehicles, Storage And Handling Equipment

3) By Services: Deployment Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Market?

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Optimized Display Logistics Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in 2024 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid expansion during the projected period. The report encompasses an analysis of various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

