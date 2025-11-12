Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Surgical Prep Checklist Market to Exceed US $4.46 Billion by 2029, 22.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Surgical Prep Checklist Market From 2025 To 2029?

In recent years, the market for surgical preparation checklists created by artificial intelligence (AI) has seen a rapid upsurge. Projected to expand from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $1.98 billion in 2025, it is predicted to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This remarkable growth during the historic period can be traced back to a rise in demand for precision in surgeries, an escalating emphasis on preoperative safety measures, and an increase in the acceptance of standardised surgical protocols. Other factors contributing to its expansion include a boost in patient consciousness concerning the outcomes of surgeries, an amplification of initiatives aimed at improving the quality of hospitals, and a heightened focus on diminishing surgical mishaps.

Over the upcoming years, the market for AI-created surgical preparation checklists is predicted to expand significantly, reaching a market size of $4.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 22.5%. This anticipated rise during the forecast period is largely due to factors such as growing investments in patient safety initiatives, increased spending in healthcare, a higher demand for efficient workflows in operation theatres, a boost in government assistance for reducing clinical risk, the broadening of interdisciplinary surgical planning teams, and heightened emphasis on improving patient recovery percentages. Key trends during the forecast-phase include progress in artificial intelligence-empowered decision support systems, improvements in predictive analytics employed for surgical risk evaluation, modernizations in automated surgical documentation tools, advancements in natural language processing for clinical data understanding, R&D in tailor-made surgical planning algorithms, and progress in the real-time incorporation of electronic health reports with pre-surgery checklists.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Surgical Prep Checklist Market?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated surgical prep checklist market stands to increase as surgical numbers rise. Surgical volumes, which indicate the yearly total of operations completed in medical facilities, are witnessing a surge, particularly due to the elderly who often require surgery for diseases associated with ageing, such as cardiovascular issues, cancer procedures, and joint replacements. AI-generated surgical prep checklists can streamline pre-surgery processes and decrease holdups, which allows for quicker and more accurate preparations and subsequently lets hospitals execute more procedures with better efficiency. As an example, the US-based American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a professional medical organization, reported that liposuction remained the top choice for plastic surgery in 2023 with about 350,000 procedures performed, indicating a 7% rise compared to 2022. Thus, the increasing numbers in surgeries are fueling the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated surgical prep checklist market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Surgical Prep Checklist Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Surgical Prep Checklist Industry?

Leading companies in the AI-based surgical preparation checklist industry are focusing on the creation of advanced items, such as AI operational aides, to improve workflow automation, effectiveness, and surgical readiness tracking. These operational aides are smart digital representatives that utilize natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics to autonomously carry out administrative and coordination tasks. They thus allow for capabilities like real-time data collection, patient risk determination, and automated workflow management. For example, in January 2025, Qventus, an American company that offers AI-powered care automation software for healthcare systems, introduced the Perioperative Care Coordination (PCC) solution. This AI-driven solution helps reduce the administrative work for clinicians, especially pre-admission testing nurses, by offering AI assistants that handle patient records, manage calls, and detect risks. The PCC solution decreases unnecessary surgery cancellations by up to 40%, increases the productivity of care teams by 50%, and improves patient preparation and follow-up before and after surgery. It's designed in partnership with top healthcare systems to enhance surgical outcomes and produce substantial cost benefits for hospitals.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Surgical Prep Checklist Market Segments

The artificial intelligence (ai)-generated surgical prep checklistmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Surgeons, Nurses, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Checklist Management Platforms, Data Analytics Modules, Integration Interfaces, User Dashboard Systems, Compliance Tracking Tools, Workflow Optimization Solutions

2) By Services: Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Consultation Services, Maintenance Services, System Upgradation Services, Workflow Customization Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Surgical Prep Checklist Market Landscape?

In 2024, the AI-based surgical prep checklist market was dominated by North America. The fastest-growing region anticipated by the 2025 forecast is Asia-Pacific. The report covers global markets including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

