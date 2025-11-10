STATE OF HAWAI‘I HOSTS OPERATION HIRE HAWAI‘I CENTRAL O‘AHU RECRUITMENT EVENT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 10, 2025
HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Human Resources Development (DHRD) is hosting an Operation Hire Hawai‘i Central O‘ahu Recruitment Event on Friday, November 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (1001 California Avenue, Wahaiwā).
The Operation Hire Hawai‘i initiative supports Executive Order 25-02 issued by Governor Josh Green, which prioritizes and accelerates the recruitment of highly skilled professionals to meet critical workforce needs across Hawai‘i’s public sector. Twenty-two state agencies will participate in the Central O‘ahu recruitment event, seeking qualified individuals to fill vacancies across the island.
“We’re looking for individuals interested in making a difference in their communities. Local talent is the heart of Hawai‘i and we know that those who choose to stay and serve here have so much to offer,” said Governor Green. “Together we’re building a more resilient Hawai‘i — and we want you to be part of our ‘ohana.”
In addition to featuring OH-HI recruitments, DHRD launched two online rapid hiring recruitments for Office Assistant III and Human Resources Specialist I positions in advance of this event. Applicants who met the minimum qualifications were invited to interview at the event.
“Working for the state of Hawai‘i is more than just a job — it’s a meaningful career path with exceptional benefits, professional development and long-term stability,” said DHRD Director Brenna Hashimoto. “Whether you’re a recent graduate or exploring a new direction, public service offers a unique opportunity to grow while giving back to your community.”
Since launching Operation Hire Hawai‘i on February 18, 2025, the state has received over 7,000 applications from individuals interested in transitioning into public service. DHRD’s recruitment team, in collaboration with executive branch HR offices, is committed to screening, interviewing and extending a conditional offer within days of receiving online applications.
For more information, visit the Operation Hire Hawai‘i website at dhrd.hawaii.gov/ohhi.
