NEWS RELEASE: Construction of New Public Library Underway for Next Generation of Upper Puna Readers and Learners
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM
ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi
STACEY A. ALDRICH
STATE LIBRARIAN
KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Nov. 10, 2025
CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PUBLIC LIBRARY UNDERWAY FOR NEXT GENERATION OF UPPER PUNA READERS AND LEARNERS
KEAʻAU, Hawaiʻi – The community gathered this morning to break ground for the new public library that will serve residents in the Upper Puna District.
“We’re really happy to begin construction on this new library,” said State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich. “This growing community deserves a library that can be a true hub for reading, learning and connecting. We are increasing the space available for collections, adding a tech lab to support current technology, and provide small and larger rooms for community use.”
Planned Features of the New Library
- The main library space will feature modular shelves and furnishings that can be reconfigured as needs evolve.
- A separate community meeting room with an outdoor lanai can be reserved for special functions, including after hours.
The one-story, 13,885 square-foot building is going up in the vacant lot adjacent to the existing Keaʻau Public and School library on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road. Construction on the $20 million project is expected to take at least two years.
# # #
Photo caption (L-R): Hawaii County Councilmember Dennis Onishi, former Rep. Richard Onishi, former Senator Russell Ruderman, Kea‘au Middle School Principal Brandon Tanabe, DOE Complex Area Superintendent Stacey Bello, Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, Sen. Joy San Buenaventura, Rep. Chris Todd, Rep. Jeanne Kapela, BOE member Sylvia Lee, State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich, and Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner Kumu Moses Kaho‘okele Crabbe.
