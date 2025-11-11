News Release – Mental Health Day Event At WCCC

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

MENTAL HEALTH DAY EVENT AT WCCC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nov. 10, 2025

KAILUA, Hawaiʻi — The Women’s Community Correctional Center (WCCC) proudly hosted a Mental Health Day event at the facility Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, to bring about awareness, healing and empowerment for incarcerated women with mental health disorders.

Over 60 inmates who are treated by the WCCC Mental Health Unit participated in today’s event. Organized by the Mental Health Unit team, the event included a talent show, giving inmates a creative outlet where they performed songs and recited personally written poetry for honored guests.

Director Tommy Johnson of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Deputy Director Sanna Muñoz of the Rehabilitation Services and Programs Division, DCR Mental Health Branch Administrator Dr. Erin Wilkinson, Reentry Oversight Specialist Kimberly Takata of the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission and WCCC Warden Ione “Noni” Guillonta were among the special guests that attended the event at Olomana Cottage.

Women from the jail population and the prison population participated in the event in separate sessions. Organizers say Mental Health Day highlighted the importance of mental health support and personal growth within the correctional community, celebrating resilience, creativity and hope.The event also included educational presentations from inmates on mental health conditions including anxiety and depression and other topics that piqued the inmates’ interests.

During the event, some inmates shared powerful emotional testimonies on their mental health disorder and how support from the Mental Health Unit staff helped restore their hope for a better future when they reenter the community upon release.

DCR Director Tommy Johnson said, “Events like this represents DCR’s mission to provide rehabilitative support to those in our custody and care.”

The Mental Health Day event also included sport activities that included a free throw competition, relay races and bag toss. The fun-filled day ended with both inmates and staff doing the “Electric Slide” line dance together and enjoying a meal of burgers and hot dogs.

WCCC Warden Ione “Noni” Guillonta thanked the mental health team for their unwavering commitment, dedication and support to the inmates. “They work very hard,” Guillonta said. “I’m very proud of what the Mental Health staff do here.”

DCR Mental Health Branch Administrator Dr. Erin Wilkinson said, “We take the mental health of our residents very seriously. This was a wonderful example of the mental health team supporting the inmates’ commitment to their own well-being and personal growth through this event.”

Photos courtesy of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are available at the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1AmTqlzcNQXWvY3UmJlftSyqXRgssWQ-d?usp=sharing.

