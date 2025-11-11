Cardiac Crusade and Life Support Systems Partner to Strengthen AED Readiness Nationwide

Cardiac Crusade volunteer, Danielle Piantedosi, mapping an AED

The nonprofit teams up with the emergency preparedness provider to ensure mapped AEDs are functional, maintained, and ready to save lives nationwide.

Every AED verified, every business prepared, and every volunteer trained means another life could be saved. Cardiac Crusade's partnership with Life Support Systems helps turn that hope into action.” — Julie Coon

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiac Crusade, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest by mapping AEDs, has announced a new partnership with Life Support Systems, a leading provider of AEDs, CPR training, and emergency preparedness solutions. The collaboration is designed to help businesses and organizations nationwide ensure that their life-saving equipment is ready when it matters most.

Cardiac Crusade is building a growing network of volunteers across the country who are mapping and verifying the locations of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for inclusion in national databases and public awareness campaigns. These locations are accessible to 911 systems today, and smart phones soon. While conducting these mapping efforts, volunteers can now report expired or non-functional AEDs—or connect businesses interested in purchasing AEDs or arranging CPR training—with the expert team at Life Support Systems through a dedicated online form.

Anyone can become a Cardiac Crusade Volunteer and serve as an AED Verifier by completing the free online training course available through the Cardiac Crusade homepage. This short course equips volunteers with the tools to identify, verify, and map AEDs in their communities—helping ensure these devices are visible, functional, and accessible when lives depend on them.

“As someone whose life was saved by an AED, I know how critical these devices are—and how devastating it can be when they can’t be found,” said Julie Coon, cardiac arrest survivor and co-founder of Cardiac Crusade. “Every AED verified, every business prepared, and every volunteer trained means another life could be saved. This partnership with Life Support Systems helps turn that hope into action.”

“The idea behind Cardiac Crusade came from a simple realization,” added Greg Coon, co-founder of Cardiac Crusade. “We can ask our phones where the nearest coffee shop is—but not where to find an AED that could save a life. And partnering with Life Support Systems ensures that our mapping efforts connect directly to real-world readiness—helping companies keep their devices working, their teams trained, and their communities protected.”

Based in Massachusetts, Life Support Systems has been a trusted resource for supplying and servicing AEDs, and CPR training for more than four decades. The company’s mission is to make workplaces, schools, and public spaces safer through hands-on education and reliable emergency equipment Service + Maintenance programs.

“Life Support Systems is proud to partner with Cardiac Crusade to strengthen community readiness,” said Ania Aliev, CEO of Life Support Systems. “Together, we’re connecting awareness with action—making sure that when a cardiac emergency happens, the right tools and trained responders are there to save a life.”

To learn more about how to get involved or ensure your organization is prepared, visit https://cardiaccrusade.org or https://lifesupportsystems.com.

About Cardiac Crusade

Cardiac Crusade is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest by ensuring every AED is mapped, accessible, and integrated into 911 systems—and ultimately into smartphones. The organization leads volunteer-driven mapping campaigns and public awareness initiatives across the country.

About Life Support Systems

Life Support Systems is a Boston based provider of AED equipment, On-site AED Service + Maintenance Programs, CPR and first-aid training, and emergency preparedness programs. With over 40 years of experience, the company helps businesses, schools, and organizations create safer environments through education, compliance, and readiness.

