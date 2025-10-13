'Restart a Heart: Massachusetts' Campaign Launches on National Restart a Heart Day

Boston Shock Squad. Left to right. Jack Albanese, Danielle Piantedosi, Lauren Quint, Tyler Mola and Thomas Samenuk.

National nonprofit Cardiac Crusade is launching a campaign to map 1,500+ Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for use by 911 dispatchers and bystanders.

Too many people are dying with an AED nearby because its location is unknown. Our mission: map all AEDs in MA, making them instantly available to 911 to save lives.” — Greg Coon

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National nonprofit Cardiac Crusade is officially launching its life-saving "Restart a Heart: Massachusetts" campaign with a kick-off event in Boston this week, strategically coinciding with National Restart a Heart Day on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The initiative aims to turn the tide on sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) survival rates across the Commonwealth by mapping 1,500 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), making them instantly accessible to 911 dispatchers today, and soon, to bystanders via smartphones.

Survival from sudden cardiac arrest currently averages just 10% nationally, with some areas of Eastern Massachusetts as low as 3%. In contrast, areas that have successfully mapped AEDs, like parts of San Diego, have seen survival rates climb to an astonishing 50–70%.

“Too many people are dying with a life-saving AED just steps away because nobody knows it’s there,” said Greg Coon, Co-Founder of Cardiac Crusade. “This mission is deeply personal. My wife, Julie Coon, is an SCA survivor whose life was saved because bystanders called 911, performed CPR and used an AED. Our goal is to make that successful outcome the norm, not the exception, in Massachusetts, starting this National Restart a Heart Day.”

The Boston Shock Squad: A Local Solution

The "Restart a Heart: Massachusetts" campaign, which runs through Valentine's Day 2026, is powered by a grassroots movement led by the Boston Shock Squad. This initiative trains local volunteers—including engaged students from UMass Chan Medical School, Northeastern University and numerous other schools—to locate and verify AEDs in their communities. Each device registered saves critical minutes in an emergency.

“We’ve seen what happens when people step up, and we’ve seen the devastating consequences when they don’t,” said Tyler Mola, head of MA Operations. “As future medical professionals, this is our chance to build the safety net before an emergency. Every verified AED is a potential life saved.”

Launch Event Details & Hybrid Auction

The campaign will officially kick off with a fundraising event on National Restart a Heart Day:

What: Restart a Heart: Massachusetts Campaign Launch Event

When: Thursday, October 16, 2025 (National Restart a Heart Day), from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, 412 W Broadway, Boston, MA 02127

Highlights: The evening will feature inspiring speeches from SCA survivors and medical leaders, sponsor recognition, and an exciting hybrid auction and raffle.

Attendees and virtual bidders can win unique experiences and memorabilia, including signed items from the Boston Celtics, Red Sox, Bruins, and Patriots.

More Info: Visit CardiacCrusade.org/boston for auction access, to get free tickets, and to sign up as a volunteer.

Funds raised will directly support the campaign’s infrastructure, volunteer training, community outreach, and the critical development phase of integrating AED locations into major mobile map applications.

Cardiac Crusade urges all Massachusetts residents, businesses, and community organizations to join the Boston Shock Squad and help make the state a safer, heart-smart place to live.

About Cardiac Crusade

Cardiac Crusade is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to saving lives from sudden cardiac arrest by ensuring Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are visible, accessible, and actionable when every second counts. Founded by Greg and Julie Coon after Julie survived an SCA, the organization is committed to building real-time readiness in communities nationwide.

Website: www.cardiaccrusade.org/boston

Julie Coon - I'm Putting My Heart Into Changing the Odds

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.