Taiwan Show Wood Platform's AI-AR Innovation Secured 'Best Technical Achievement' at New York Digital Awards

"Show Wood," the cutting-edge AI Image-to-3D and Web AR Platform, proudly wins the 2025 NY Digital Silver Award. Integrating AI-powered 3D creation and Web AR, "Show Wood" sets a new standard for digital platforms, awarded Silver for technical excellence in 2025. "Show Wood" allow for immersive and interactive digital staging, enabling users to preview virtual items in their real-world environment before making purchasing decisions.

NEW YORK CIYT, NY, TAIWAN, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taiwan’s startup ecosystem scores another international triumph! Culture Path Co., Ltd.’s innovative service platform " Show Wood " has stood out among entries from dozens of countries worldwide to claim the Silver Award for " Best Technical Achievement " at the New York Digital Awards (NY Digital Awards) – a prestigious international design competition. This recognition not only validates Taiwan’s leading global strength in integrating AI, AR, and 5G technologies but also marks the official entry of Taiwan’s traditional crafts into the mainstream international market through digital innovation.Zero-Barrier Digital TransformationThe NY Digital Awards is widely regarded as a significant global benchmark for digital design and software development. The Show Wood platform stood out to the international judging panel by directly addressing critical pain points in traditional industry digitalization, offering a solution that is notably highly efficient, cost-effective, and easy to deploy. At the core of the platform is its use of AI scanning technology, which rapidly generates high-fidelity 3D models. This dramatically reduces the time and expense traditionally associated with creating digital assets, allowing furniture makers to digitize their entire product catalog swiftly.Furthermore, the platform integrates a powerful Web 3D/AR feature that enhances the online shopping experience. Consumers are able to instantly project true-to-life scale 3D furniture models into their own physical spaces using only a standard web browser, eliminating the need for application downloads. This immersive preview capability significantly boosts consumer confidence and streamlines the decision-making process for online purchases."Taiwan Design +Tech " Drives Global ExpansionSupported by the Taiwan Ministry of Economic Affairs' Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration 5G Innovative Service Application Program for SMEs, the development of the Show Wood — AI Image-to-3D & Web AR Platform successfully fused Taiwan's renowned wood artistry with next-generation technology. This crucial assistance thereby established a powerful "Taiwan Design + Taiwan Tech" dual engine poised for international growth.The technology has already been adopted in major traditional woodcraft centers across Taiwan, including Taoyuan, Chiayi, and Tainan. This success demonstrates that traditional sectors and technological innovation can successfully collaborate, allowing the craft industry to thrive in the 5G era and strengthening Taiwan’s critical position on the global map of digital innovation.

