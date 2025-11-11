OXS Unveils Thunder Duo Series on Kickstarter: Studio-Grade Gaming Speaker Systems with True Dolby Atmos® Immersion

Breakthrough audio system features Xspace™ spatial audio engine, wireless neck speaker for 5.1.2 surround, and wireless modular expansion options.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OXS today announced the Kickstarter launch of the Thunder Duo, a groundbreaking 5.1.2ch studio-grade gaming speaker that introduces true Dolby Atmos® immersion to desktop setups. Following its debut showcases to high acclaim at IFA and Gamescom 2025, the Thunder Duo arrives as a centerpiece of OXS’s expanding gaming and home audio portfolio. Designed to deliver cinematic sound without the complexity of ceiling speakers or virtual surround workarounds, Thunder Duo creates a genuine 360-degree audio environment through its upward-firing sky channels, coaxial front drivers, and the proprietary Xspace™ spatial audio engine.

The Thunder Duo Series is available in four configurations. The Thunder Duo Max leads the lineup with a wireless subwoofer that delivers deep, powerful low-end response, creating cinema-grade impact without cables or sync issues. The Thunder Duo X expands immersion to a full 5.1.2 system with a wireless headrest satellite neck speaker, offering true rear-channel surround that moves naturally with the listener. The Thunder Duo S adds a wireless subwoofer to the core Thunder Duo setup, enhancing bass performance for a fuller, more physical low-frequency impact without increasing system complexity. The Thunder Duo itself serves as the 3.1.2 channel foundation, delivering 110W RMS (220W peak) of room-filling audio across spaces up to 220 square feet.

Engineered for both gamers and creators, the Thunder Duo series achieves monitor-level accuracy through alloy-magnet drivers, dual DSP processing, and fluid-dynamics bass ports. Distortion remains under 0.5%, reaching professional studio-grade performance. From gunfire and footsteps to orchestral layers and subtle ambient cues, every sound is rendered with clarity, precision, and immersive depth.

The system integrates seamlessly across platforms with HDMI 2.1 (eARC, 4K@120Hz), USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, and optical connections. Compatibility covers PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PC, VR headsets, mobile devices, and more. Switching between sources is instant, without the need to reconnect cables. There are also 3 Audio Presets and 1 Custom mode, where the Custom EQ can be personalized through the product app to adjust EQ gain and each channel.

Lighting adds another dimension to the experience. With six-ring RGB flame effects across three zones, users can select from eight preset modes—Flame, Turbo, Lightning, Flow, Reflex, Waterfall, Breathe, and Jump.—or customize colors and effects through the OXS Omni Xspace™ App. Together with the angular spacecraft-inspired design, the Thunder Duo transforms any desk or living room into a futuristic battle station.

Compact yet powerful, each speaker measures 7" x 8.5" x 10.9" and fits neatly alongside 32-inch monitors while projecting audio with an 8° upward tilt for precision listening. The modular system is designed for growth, with neck speakers and subwoofers pairing wirelessly via a single USB dongle, ensuring easy upgrades and hassle-free setup.

With its modular expansion path, professional-grade performance, futuristic aesthetics, and true Dolby Atmos® integration, the OXS Thunder Duo series sets to redefine the gaming and home audio experience.

The OXS Thunder Duo Series will launch on Kickstarter on November 18. You can secure the VIP lowest price now, with Thunder Duo starting from 349, by placing a fully refundable deposit on the official website.

OXS, established in 2021, is part of the Rayleigh Labs Technology Co., Ltd. OXS inherits the prestigious 56-year acoustic legacy of Jamo. Building on decades of innovation in home theater and immersive sound. OXS has devoted the past decade to pioneering cutting-edge gaming audio technology—empowering gamers to hear victory and command the game.

As a professional gaming audio brand with the vision of reshaping the gaming experience with sound. OXS focuses on innovative audio technology to create an infinitely rich, immersive, multi-dimensional, and all-encompassing spatial soundscape. We aim to build an immersive sound space with rich layers, precise orientation, and crystal-clear sound quality—transforming how gamers experience virtual worlds through superior acoustic engineering.

