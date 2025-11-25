Penguins Innovate Launches white rabbit® 3-in-1 AI companion, the Next Generation of Home AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penguins Innovate is set to unveil white rabbit®, a revolutionary 3-in-1 AI robot that redefines how people experience technology at home. More than just a gadget, white rabbit® combines smart home automation, personal assistance, and daily companionship into a single, elegantly designed device. Penguins Innovate describes it as a simple yet powerful way to make technology feel more warm, intuitive, and genuinely useful in everyday life.

The idea behind white rabbit® is simple. Today, most people rely on multiple devices to meet different needs: a smart speaker for basic questions, an app to control lights or cameras, and perhaps a robot toy for entertainment. white rabbit® brings all these functions together in a single device that floats along your ceiling, eliminating the need to switch between multiple gadgets. With its automatic follow-and-track control, 360° video capability, and easy installation, white rabbit® integrates seamlessly into any home environment. It serves as a central hub for managing your household, a personal assistant for everyday tasks, and a companion that offers engaging, interactive experiences. By addressing these needs and more, white rabbit® delivers a smoother, more intuitive way of living.

white rabbit® is designed to be both functional and personable. It’s not just about efficiency — it’s about connection. Companionship is a key part of its design: people move around in a room in diverse ways, but their movement can be understood linearly. Built-in automatic tracking technology allows white rabbit® to follow people as they move, positioning itself optimally for lighting and music. This ensures your activities are never constrained by a device’s fixed position. This creates a “buddy-like” presence, while its sensors automatically control lighting without any switches, offering both convenience and energy savings. By combining automation, assistance, and interaction, white rabbit® creates a presence in the home that feels alive, useful, and futuristic — straight out of science fiction. It has three core functions: powerful lighting with customizable multi-scene modes, 360° VR video playback and monitoring, and high-quality audio for parties or everyday use. These functions are automatically controlled by the integrated AI system, making white rabbit® versatile for virtually any home scenario. This balance of practicality and warmth is central to the product’s design and user experience.

Beyond its core functions, white rabbit® is designed to adapt to a wide range of lifestyles and room environments. Its patented AirPath® track, crafted from carbon fiber, is length-adjustable and provides long-distance curved power delivery and support, allowing for quick and easy installation without any wiring. Families can benefit from white rabbit® as both a household assistant and an interactive companion for children. Bars and restaurants can use it to create immersive scene lighting and background music, while working professionals can rely on it for reminders and to keep their offices running smoothly without distraction. Its multi-scene lighting can be customized for parties, work, or relaxation, and its VR and 360° monitoring modes support home security or virtual meetings. For users with existing smart devices, white rabbit® acts as a unifying hub, reducing clutter and simplifying the control of multiple systems from a single interface. What truly sets white rabbit® apart is its versatility: rather than being confined to a single function, it transforms to meet the user’s needs at any given moment, seamlessly blending practicality, intelligence, and companionship.

white rabbit® is designed to be both approachable and futuristic. It has been crafted to feel sleek and modern, featuring an innovative inflatable shell and subtle details that make it feel friendly rather than mechanical. Its expressive eyes and responsive movements allow it to engage with users in a way that feels warm and personable. white rabbit® can be enjoyed across multiple experiences — from immersive VR on mobile devices to automated home lighting and smart audio playback. Its design emphasizes not just what it does, but how it makes users feel. More than a typical piece of technology, white rabbit® connects with users in multiple ways, making it both practical and interactive. By combining these characteristics into a single product, Penguins Innovate positions white rabbit® as a new benchmark for consumer robotics, inviting users to “follow the white rabbit®” into a whole new world. This kind of proactive interaction transforms hardware into something that feels like part of the household — offering comfort alongside functionality and blending seamlessly into daily life.

