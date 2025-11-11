R.M. Almonte Launches 50-State Book Tour Aiming for Historic World Record

R.M. Almonte standing outdoors, looking forward with determination during the launch of the 50-State World Record Book Tour.

Before its Jan. 17 release, Fogs of Time will reach readers first through a nationwide, one-year signing tour 14 cities confirmed with new states added weekly.

If I can’t chase my dreams, I can’t tell my son to chase his. I need to be the proof.” — R.M. Almonte

NEW YORK, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R.M. Almonte , a Dominican-American metaphysical science-fiction author and founder of R.M. Almonte Publishing/Media, is embarking on a 50-state national book-signing tour for his upcoming novel Fogs of Time —a documented attempt to set a world record as the first author to complete in-person signings in all 50 U.S. states for a single title within one year. The tour begins as the first 10,000 printed copies roll off the line at Walsworth Printing, marking the start of a year-long literary journey across the country.Born and raised in New York City during the height of the crack epidemic, Almonte’s life has been shaped by resilience, cultural memory, and constant survival with the aspiration to keep going. At twelve years old, a teacher told him he “wouldn’t make it to eighteen.” Today, Almonte is a father, a publisher, and a novelist committed to rewriting the narratives imposed on him. “If I can’t chase my dreams, I can’t tell my son to chase his,” Almonte says. “I need to be the proof.”Fogs of Time blends metaphysical science fiction with real-world “time-slip” folklore accounts—documented experiences in which individuals report suddenly crossing into another era, only to return moments later.The novel follows Maria Del Camino, who grows up in Washington Heights—where the music is loud, love cuts deep, and corner bodegas feel like home—until her brother is killed in a shooting that fractures time itself. Crossing the George Washington Bridge one fog-covered night, Maria is thrust into a time-slip that carries her into different eras and histories. With each slip, she edges closer to uncovering the identity of the person who pulled the trigger, and the truth that waits in the fog may be more dangerous than the bullet that took her brother’s life.As part of the tour, Almonte will appear as a guest once again on Coast to Coast AM with George Noory on November 17, where he will discuss the themes behind the novel, the real-life accounts of time distortion that informed its development, and the personal experiences that shaped his creative approach. Almonte previously joined Coast to Coast AM for an in-depth conversation on dreams as cultural inheritance, lucid dreaming, and how visionary experiences canfunction as a compass guiding personal identity and purpose—subjects that continue to influence his worldview and writing.Although Fogs of Time officially releases nationwide on January 17, 2026, readers in the first few states of the 50-State World Record Tour will receive an exclusive early opportunity to purchase and read the novel early, two and a half months before its general release. These November and December tour stops function as a limited pre-release circulation window, where Almonte will appear in each location for one day only, making these early events the only chance to obtain the book before it becomes available to the wider public.Confirmed Tour Stops (First 14 of 50)(Dates pending final routing and travel confirmation. Listed for verification.)Kansas City, MO – Bliss Books & WineOverland Park, KS – Barnes & Noble #3491Papillion, NE – The Book NookDavenport, IA – Barnes & Noble #2970Peoria, IL – Barnes & Noble #2778Schererville, IN – Barnes & Noble #3489Battle Creek, MI – Barnes & Noble #2069Columbus, OH – Barnes & Noble #2860Morgantown, WV – Barnes & Noble #2189Manassas, VA – Barnes & Noble #3493Greenville, NC – Barnes & Noble #2775Orlando, FL – Barnes & Noble #2704Johnson City, TN – Barnes & Noble #2129Bowling Green, KY – Barnes & Noble #2753 (date pending)This list will expand weekly as additional states are confirmed.

