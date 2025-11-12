Create Energy & Stäubli Announce Partnership to Revolutionize PV Connector Technology & Manufacture at Create’s HQ

Matthias Mack of Stäubli visits Dean Solon and Joseph Fahrney at Create Energy headquarters.

PORTLAND, TN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Energy, a leading innovator in renewable energy solutions, is proud to announce a strategic manufacturing partnership with Swiss-based Stäubli, a global leader in precision connector technology. Together, the companies will produce a next-generation connector designed to transform the solar and renewables industry, addressing long-standing challenges in the tracker market and setting a new standard for safety, reliability, and performance.The collaboration combines Stäubli’s legacy of excellence in electrical connectivity with Create Energy’s agile innovation and advanced manufacturing capabilities.“The misuse of PV connectors in the tracker market has been a huge issue, compromising EBOS integrity and long-term performance,” said Dean Solon, Founder and CEO at Create Energy. “I have been friends with Ian Pratt and the North American Staubli team for over 20+ years. This partnership with Stäubli allows us to deliver a purpose-built solution that not only solves this problem but also pushes the industry forward. Another partner in our un-evil empire!”The new connector is specifically designed to withstand the dynamic mechanical stress and environmental conditions unique to solar trackers. By leveraging Stäubli’s high-quality materials, electrical design expertise, and Create Energy’s precision engineering, the product promises to enhance connector longevity, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall energy yield.“We’re excited to collaborate with Create Energy to bring this innovation to life and contribute to increasing safety and performance in the PV tracker systems,” said Matthias Mack, Vice-President Renewable Energy at Stäubli. “Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for PV connectivity in the renewables space, and we are excited about this future collaboration!”The connector is expected to launch in 2026, with distribution across North America and international markets.About Create EnergyCreate is redefining the future of energy with bold, innovative solutions that empower IPPs, developers, utilities, communities, and businesses to achieve true energy independence and resiliency. From advanced solar and battery storage to cutting-edge EV charging systems, Create delivers high-performance technology designed to disrupt the status quo and accelerate the energy transition.At the heart of this approach is OnTrack—a complete, one-stop-shop solution that allows customers to purchase everything they need directly from Create. By streamlining design, procurement, and installation, OnTrack eliminates unnecessary complexity and delivers a fully integrated path from panel to power. With OnTrack, customers gain simplicity, reliability, and cost savings in a single package—backed by Create’s engineering expertise and long-term support.Headquartered in Portland, TN, and founded by visionary CEO and President Dean Solon, Create combines technical excellence with a fearless approach to problem-solving—pushing past conventional limits to design systems that are simpler, safer, and more resilient. Every solution is built with the customer in mind: easy to deploy, dependable in performance, and crafted to unlock lasting value.At Create, we believe energy should be abundant, affordable, and sustainable for all. Our mission is clear: to create a world powered by possibility.About StäubliStäubli is a global provider of industrial and electrical connector solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With a legacy of precision and innovation, Stäubli serves a wide range of industries including robotics, automation, and renewable energy. In the solar industry, Stäubli is the market leader with its Original MC4 PV DC connector portfolio connecting half of the global PV capacity.Media Contact:

