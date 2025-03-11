Create Energy's Module Company, ReCreate to Deliver PV Modules to True Green Capital Management LLC

Create Energy Rocket Room at HQ ReCreate Discovery Series Solar Modules, RE+ 2024 Booth Displayed at Create Energy HQ.

Create Energy Delivering a Comprehensive One-Stop-Shop Suite of Solutions for the Renewables Industry

PORTLAND, TN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dean Solon, Founder, CEO, President and Commander in Jorts at Create Energy, a leader in the renewables sector, is thrilled to announce a significant development for the company. Create Energy will supply ReCreate modules to funds and solar projects managed by True Green Capital Management LLC (“TGC”).Create Energy is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with TGC aimed at sourcing an initial 5.2MW of ReCreate Modules for Commercial & Industrial (C&I) and Distributed Generation (DG) projects across TGC’s extensive portfolio. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of energy solutions in the C&I and DG space.Through this partnership, TGC will gain access to Create Energy's innovative products and comprehensive ecosystem of solutions. This one-stop-shop approach will streamline the sourcing process, ensuring that TGC can efficiently integrate cutting-edge energy technologies into their projects."We are excited to work with TGC to bring our ReCreate Modules and our other advanced energy solutions to their impressive portfolio," said Dean Solon at Create Energy. "This partnership underscores our commitment to driving the transition to sustainable energy and providing our customers with the highest quality products and components to achieve their renewable project goals."Together, Create Energy and TGC are poised to have a significant impact on the renewable energy landscape.________________________________________About Create Energy:Create Energy, headquartered in Portland, Tennessee, is a US-based renewable energy company founded by visionary CEO & President, Dean Solon. Create Energy aims to disrupt the clean-tech industry and lay the foundation for US-based renewable energy manufacturing, offering products ranging from transformers, switchgear, PV, BESS, and EV solutions as well as full turnkey EPC services.About ReCreate:ReCreate, established in 2024 and co-founded by Dean Solon and Hamlet Tunyan, is poised to transform the solar energy sector. Harnessing the collective expertise and vision of its founders, ReCreate is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the escalating need for clean, sustainable energy. Emphasizing superior quality and American craftsmanship, ReCreate is positioned to be the leader in advancing the renewable energy landscape.About True Green Capital Management LLC (“TGC”):TGC is a specialized renewable energy infrastructure fund manager with a focus in distributed power generation in the US and Europe. The Firm is international with offices in Westport, Connecticut in the US and London in the UK and an investment focus across the United States and Europe. Founded in July 2011, TGC is led by a team of professionals with a proven track record and a demonstrated capacity to originate, finance, construct, and operate distributed renewable power generation projects.

