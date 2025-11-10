Governor Abbott Directs Investigations Into Texas Southern University Finances

TEXAS, November 10 - November 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and called on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to launch investigations into Texas Southern University's (TSU) finances. This follows the Texas State Auditor's announcement that she identified deficiencies in oversight, contracting, processes and reporting totaling hundreds of millions in state funds.

"The Texas State Auditor uncovered significant financial and operational issues with Texas Southern University's accounting procedures, alleging the potential misappropriation of hundreds of millions of dollars," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation and called on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to assist them in their efforts to fully analyze their finances. Waste, fraud, and abuse will not be tolerated. TSU's Board of Regents and all university officials must fully cooperate with these investigations to ensure taxpayer dollars are not squandered.”