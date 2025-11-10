Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,800 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Directs Investigations Into Texas Southern University Finances

TEXAS, November 10 - November 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and called on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to launch investigations into Texas Southern University's (TSU) finances. This follows the Texas State Auditor's announcement that she identified deficiencies in oversight, contracting, processes and reporting totaling hundreds of millions in state funds. 

"The Texas State Auditor uncovered significant financial and operational issues with Texas Southern University's accounting procedures, alleging the potential misappropriation of hundreds of millions of dollars," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation and called on the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts to assist them in their efforts to fully analyze their finances. Waste, fraud, and abuse will not be tolerated. TSU's Board of Regents and all university officials must fully cooperate with these investigations to ensure taxpayer dollars are not squandered.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Directs Investigations Into Texas Southern University Finances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more