PocketRN and Griswold Announce a National Strategic Partnership to Test Medicare Dementia Care Model

Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, a CMS Innovation Center Program, Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing, and Griswold, a leading home care company, announced they will form a National Strategic Partnership to test the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model , PocketRN will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.Griswold’s partnership with PocketRN is rooted in the fact that a significant portion of their client base has a dementia diagnosis. Their franchised locations nationwide provide daily care and respite care for caregivers in the homes of people living with dementia, making this alliance a strategic and logical decision.Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our revolutionary Nurse for Life model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO, Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines. “With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a dedicated, trusted nurse as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at NO cost to them. Nurses are hands-down the best clinicians to be the ‘glue’ for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey–they've been doing so forever, and it's high-time their work is valued by our system.”“We’re excited to partner with PocketRN in anchoring Griswold’s GUIDE approach of improving client access to Medicare-supported dementia navigation, education, and respite hours, integrated seamlessly with our experienced care professionals,” said Matt Ericksen, Vice President of Sales and Operations at Griswold.PocketRN’s partnership with Griswold to deliver the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.For more information on CMS’ GUIDE Model, please visit: https://www.cms.gov/priorities/innovation/innovation-models/guide About GriswoldWith over 200 locations across 30 states, Griswold is one of the country’s top home care companies, providing professional, compassionate Caregivers 24/7. Griswold’s “Live Assured” promise gives both clients and their loved ones peace of mind, so they can live without the weight of worry. Griswold helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age, onset of illness, or post-surgery recovery through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, the company has maintained its founder’s profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions. In 2024, Griswold was ranked #206 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and named a 2023, 2024 and 2025 Best of Home CareEndorsed National Provider. For more information, visit www.griswoldcare.com or call 215.402.0200.About PocketRNPocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit www.pocketrn.com or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.Media Contacts:GriswoldMatt EricksenVice President of Sales and Operationsmatt@griswoldcare.com

