PocketRN and Always Best Care Senior Services Announce a National Strategic Partnership to Test Medicare Dementia Model

Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model, a CMS Innovation Center Program, Aims to Increase Care Coordination, Support for Caregivers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, PocketRN, a leader in virtual nursing, and Always Best Care Senior Services, a leading home care company, announced they will form a National Strategic Partnership to test the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) alternative payment model designed to support people living with dementia and their caregivers. Under CMS’ Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model , PocketRN will be one of almost 400 participants building Dementia Care Programs (DCPs) across the country, working to increase care coordination and improve access to services and supports, including respite care, for people living with dementia and their caregivers.Always Best Care Senior Services’s partnership with PocketRN is rooted in the fact that a significant portion of their client base has a dementia diagnosis. Their franchised locations nationwide provide daily care and respite care for caregivers in the homes of people living with dementia, making this alliance a strategic and logical decision.Launched on July 1, 2024, the GUIDE Model will test a new payment approach for key supportive services furnished to people living with dementia, including: comprehensive, person-centered assessments and care plans; care coordination; 24/7 access to an interdisciplinary care team member or help line; and certain respite services to support caregivers. People with dementia and their caregivers will have the assistance and support of a Care Navigator to help them access clinical and non-clinical services such as meals and transportation through community-based organizations.“We couldn't be more thrilled to bring our revolutionary Nurse for Life model to the millions of dementia patients and families who need it most,” said PocketRN CEO, Jenna Morgenstern-Gaines. “With PocketRN, patients and families get unwavering support from a dedicated, trusted nurse as they navigate the complexities of managing dementia at NO cost to them. Nurses are hands-down the best clinicians to be the ‘glue’ for patients and their families throughout their dementia journey–they've been doing so forever, and it's high-time their work is valued by our system.”“Always Best Care is proud to partner with PocketRN in advancing the CMS GUIDE Model and supporting families impacted by dementia,” said Sheila Davis, Chief Operations Officer, Always Best Care Senior Services. “With so many of our clients and their loved ones living with dementia, this initiative aligns directly with our mission to provide compassionate, person-centered care that helps seniors remain safely and comfortably in their homes. By combining PocketRN’s innovative virtual nursing model with our trusted in-home care services, we’re helping to strengthen care coordination, enhance caregiver education, and improve the overall quality of life for families navigating the challenges of dementia.”PocketRN’s partnership with Always Best Care Senior Services to deliver the GUIDE Model will help people living with dementia and their caregivers have access to education and support, such as training programs on best practices for caring for a loved one living with dementia. The GUIDE Model also provides respite services for certain people, enabling caregivers to take temporary breaks from their caregiving responsibilities. Respite is being tested under the GUIDE Model to assess its effect on helping caregivers continue to care for their loved ones at home, preventing or delaying the need for facility care.For more information on CMS’ GUIDE Model, please visit:About Always Best Care Senior Services Home CareFounded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for over 29 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company’s clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com About PocketRNPocketRN gives patients, families, and caregivers a Nurse for Life. Its mission is to close the gap between home and healthcare by: enabling nurses to care proactively and continuously at the top of their license, enabling caregivers with peace of mind and the confidence to support others, and enabling patients to access whole-person, trusted, empathetic care when and where they want it. PocketRN is the glue that holds together fragmented experiences in care so that partners, clinicians, patients, and families get back more of what they need: quality time. For more information, visit www.pocketrn.com or engage with PocketRN on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

