Westminster Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1001140
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 @ 2010 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Stone Hollow Road, Londonderry, VT.
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ivory L. King
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at an address on Stone Hollow Road in the town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed Ivory L. King of Londonderry, VT., violated her conditions of release. King was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: YES
Legal Disclaimer:
