Westminster Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B1001140 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 @ 2010 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Stone Hollow Road, Londonderry, VT. VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release ACCUSED: Ivory L. King AGE: 36 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT. SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at an address on Stone Hollow Road in the town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed Ivory L. King of Londonderry, VT., violated her conditions of release. King was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility BAIL: $500 MUG SHOT: YES Trooper Cameron McCutcheon Vermont State Police Troop B - Westminster 1330 Westminster Heights Road Putney, VT 05346 (802) 722-4600 cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

