Westminster Barracks/Violation of Conditions of Release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 26B1001140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon                          

STATION: Westminster                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/08/2026 @ 2010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Stone Hollow Road, Londonderry, VT.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Ivory L. King                                          

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight at an address on Stone Hollow Road in the town of Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation of the incident revealed Ivory L. King of Londonderry, VT., violated her conditions of release. King was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

 

