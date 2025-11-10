“Topping Out” Ceremony Marks Important Step for DC Infrastructure Academy Training Facility

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, the DC Department of Employment Services (DOES) and the DC Department of General Services (DGS) celebrated a “Topping Out” ceremony for the transformation of the historic Spingarn High School to house the new DC Infrastructure Academy (DCIA) training center. This location will support DCIA’s mission of training District residents for careers in in-demand infrastructure fields. A topping out ceremony is a construction tradition that has been occurring in some fashion for centuries as a celebration of project milestones.



“The DC Infrastructure Academy represents our ongoing commitment to helping residents build brighter futures,” said Department of Employment Services Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Today’s ceremony is more than a construction milestone, it’s a celebration of hard work, growth, and the shared progress of our community as we continue to reach new heights together.”



Launched in 2018 by Mayor Bowser as a partnership between District government and utility, union, university, and private sector partners to create a pipeline to in-demand infrastructure jobs for DC residents, the DCIA offers training programs in various infrastructure fields -- including construction, energy, and telecommunications. Since its inception, the DCIA has serviced over 5,000 residents for careers in infrastructure.



This investment in DCIA will see this new facility feature state-of-the-art training spaces and amenities, including:

A 2,700 square foot mechanical auto training lab for vehicle maintenance and testing

A new exterior training yard, in partnership with Pepco, to provide training on power and connection repair

Classrooms, flex spaces, and multipurpose rooms for student instruction

Outdoor training and social spaces



In addition to the facility’s amenities, the renovation of Spingarn High School will also include the stabilization of the existing school building, various exterior improvements, and green infrastructure updates throughout the campus. Once completed, the project will be LEED Silver certified and feature solar panels and EV charging stations, furthering DC’s commitment to green infrastructure that benefits all communities.



“Placing the final beam isn’t just a construction milestone," said DGS Director Delano Hunter. "It’s a symbol of the teamwork, vision, and craftsmanship that’s building a stronger DC. This project stands as a testament to what’s possible when we invest in people and the spaces that shape their futures.”



Residents interested in DCIA training, or in learning more about how DCIA provides job opportunities to residents, can visit does.dc.gov for more information.