Mayor Bowser Urges Residents to Take Advantage of Breast Cancer Screenings During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(Washington, DC) – Today, to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging DC residents to schedule breast cancer screenings, know their family history, and take advantage of prevention and follow-up care support provided through DC Health. Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in the District, with outcomes often depending on how quickly residents can access timely care. Early detection, patient navigation, and timely follow-up are key to saving lives, and the Bowser Administration remains committed to improving health outcomes for women in Washington, DC.

“Every day saved between screening and treatment is another chance to save a life,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health. “Project WISH is removing barriers and ensuring every woman in DC has access to timely, high-quality care.”

Mayor Bowser’s FY26 Grow DC Budget includes $290,000 to expand breast and cervical cancer screening activities across all eight wards. This funding will strengthen DC Health’s highly successful Project WISH program, which provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings and patient navigation services to uninsured and underinsured residents. With this renewed investment, DC Health will be able to expand screening access, strengthen patient navigation, and reduce barriers to care, ensuring that more DC residents are reached earlier, when treatment is most effective.

In the past year alone, Project WISH has supported more than 1,300 women by providing them free screenings and ensuring they receive timely follow-up care after an abnormal screening. Patient navigators guide residents through scheduling appointments, understanding next steps, and connecting with treatment resources. The program has led to measurable improvements in care coordination. The median time between an abnormal mammogram and follow-up care decreased from 76 days in 2023 to 52 days in 2024, reflecting the District’s ongoing commitment to faster, more efficient care.

For more information on Project WISH, visit dchealth.dc.gov/service/project-wish or email [email protected].



In addition, representatives from DC Health will be on hand at the following events to provide information about programs and resources:

Power of Pink ’25 ­– A Breast Cancer Awareness Fitness Fundraiser

Attendees can receive breast cancer screenings at this event.

When: Saturday, October 4, 10:30 am – 12:30 pm

Where: Community of Hope, 4 Atlantic Street SW

More information: breastcaredc.org/posts/power-of-pink-25

New Bethel Baptist Church Fall Fitness Health Fair

When: Saturday, October 4, 10 am – 2 pm

Where: New Bethel Baptist Church, 1739 9th Street NW

More information: newbetheldc.org/events/51/fall-into-fitness-health-fair

Whitman-Walker THRIVE FEST

When: Saturday, October 4, 1 – 4 pm

Where: Sycamore & Oak, 1100 Oak Drive SE

More information: whitman-walker.org/event/whitman-walker-thrive-fest

Washington Spirit CVS Health Day - Washington Spirit vs. Orlando Pride

When: Saturday, October 18 at 12:30 pm

Where: Audi Field, 100 Potomac Avenue SW

More information: washingtonspirit.com/tickets/themes

