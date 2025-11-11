GECA Appoints Italian Crowdfunding Pioneer Giancarlo Vergine to Steering Committee

Giancarlo Vergine, Founder and Managing Partner of Over Ventures, joins GECA steering committee to advance cross-border equity crowdfunding across Europe

Leading European equity crowdfunding expert brings €100M+ track record and cross-border innovation expertise to global alliance

GECA's vision for borderless investment aligns perfectly with our work to redirect capital toward productive enterprises that drive continental growth and unlock entrepreneurial potential” — Giancarlo Vergine, Over Ventures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance GECA ) today announced the appointment of Giancarlo Vergine , Founder and Managing Partner of Over Ventures, to its steering committee as a strategic advisor. Vergine's addition marks a significant milestone in GECA's mission to create borderless equity investment markets, bringing proven expertise from Europe's second-largest crowdfunding market to the organization's global harmonization efforts.A Track Record of Innovation and ResultsWith over 14 years of experience in venture capital and innovation, Vergine has established himself as one of Europe's most influential crowdfunding strategists. Through Over Ventures, he has:- Managed 200+ equity crowdfunding campaigns- Helped clients raise over €100 million collectively- Pioneered some of Italy's first cross-border crowdfunding campaigns- Built partnerships with leading European platforms including Crowdcube, Seedrs, Mamacrowd, and CrowdFundMe- Served as Head of Dealflow at CrowdFundMe from 2019-2022Driving European Market IntelligenceVergine created the European Equity Crowdfunding Landscape (EECL), the authoritative pan-European market intelligence initiative that tracks crowdfunding trends across the continent. The EECL has documented:- Over 10,000 startups examined- €3+ billion in deals analyzed- Quarterly updates and annual reports serving as the industry's primary data sourceRecent EECL data shows remarkable European market growth, with €157 million raised in H1 2025 across 202 campaigns, projecting over €300 million annually (+26% year-over-year).Strategic Value for Global Mission"I'm honored to join GECA's steering committee during this transformative period for global equity crowdfunding," said Vergine. "Throughout my career, I've seen how innovative financing models can unlock entrepreneurial potential while creating sustainable economic development. GECA's vision for borderless investment aligns perfectly with our work to redirect capital toward productive enterprises that drive continental growth."Andrew Field, Head of GECA's steering committee, commented: "Giancarlo brings exactly the type of innovative thinking and market-building expertise that GECA needs to advance our global vision. His success in building one of Europe's most dynamic crowdfunding markets while maintaining high standards for investor protection provides a proven model for how equity crowdfunding can transcend traditional geographic boundaries."Cross-Border ExpertiseVergine's pioneering work in cross-border crowdfunding following the European Crowdfunding Service Provider (ECSP) regulation implementation positions him uniquely to advance GECA's harmonization efforts. He launched and supported some of the first Italian cross-border campaigns, documenting best practices for platform passporting and investor communications across multiple jurisdictions.Through the EECL European Roadshow, Vergine has organized events in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, London, and Amsterdam, bringing together platforms, founders, and investors to foster pan-European collaboration.Recognition and Thought LeadershipVergine has been recognized as one of the Top 20 VC Influencers on LinkedIn in Italy (2025), ranking third among prominent venture capitalists and industry leaders. He has also served as a mentor for leading international accelerators including Startup Wise Guys and Plug and Play.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) is an international organization dedicated to advancing regulatory harmonization, market development, and best practices in equity crowdfunding worldwide. Through our steering committee and global network of supporters, we work to create truly borderless investment opportunities that benefit entrepreneurs, investors, and economies around the world.Learn more at thegeca.orgAbout Over VenturesOver Ventures is a boutique strategic consulting and crowdfunding studio serving startups, SMEs, and venture capital operators across Italy, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The firm provides VC Advisory Services and operates the European Crowdfunding Studio, supporting early-stage companies from seed to Series C stages.Learn more at overventures.comMedia Contact:GECA Steering CommitteeEmail: contact@thegeca.orgWebsite: thegeca.orgFor Over Ventures inquiries:Email: dealflow@overventures.comWebsite: overventures.com

