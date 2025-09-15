GECA Welcomes African Investment Pioneer Meseret Warner to Steering Committee

Meseret Warner, Ethiopian crowdfunding pioneer, joins GECA steering committee.

Ethiopia's Equity Crowdfunding Trailblazer Joins Global Alliance to Unlock Africa's $80+ Billion Annual Diaspora Remittance Potential

Africa attracted less than 2% of global venture investment, but our diaspora sends $80 billion home annually. We're bridging this gap with trustworthy investment mechanisms.” — Meseret Warner

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) today announced the appointment of Meseret Warner , Founder and Managing Director of Ignite Investment, to its steering committee as a strategic advisor. This pivotal appointment brings one of Africa's most innovative crowdfunding pioneers to GECA's mission of creating truly borderless equity investment markets.Warner's appointment represents a strategic expansion of GECA's global vision, introducing critical expertise in diaspora capital mobilization and emerging market development. As the architect of Ethiopia's first equity crowdfunding platform, she brings proven experience in navigating complex regulatory environments while building sustainable investment ecosystems that connect local entrepreneurs with global capital.From Refugee to Financial RevolutionaryWarner's extraordinary journey from teenage refugee to pioneering fintech entrepreneur embodies the transformative power of resilient innovation. After being separated from her family during political upheaval in Ethiopia and spending time in a Kenyan refugee camp, she received a scholarship to study in Canada - one of only a few refugees selected from hundreds of applicants.This experience shaped her approach to problem-solving and unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for others. "Every challenge I encounter teaches me to be more resourceful and never give up," Warner reflects. "I learned that instead of saying 'I cannot do this,' I ask 'How about I try this?' That mindset has been fundamental to everything I've built."Unlocking Diaspora Capital PotentialWarner's vision centers on redirecting a portion of the $80+ billion in annual African diaspora remittances toward productive investment rather than traditional consumption. Ethiopian diaspora alone contributes over $3 billion annually - capital that could transform the entrepreneurial landscape when channeled through structured investment platforms."Africa attracted $6.4 billion in venture capital in 2022, but that represents less than 2% of global venture investment," Warner explains. "Meanwhile, our diaspora sends $80 billion home annually. Ignite's mission is to bridge this financing gap by creating trustworthy mechanisms where diaspora investors can see real impact while supporting continental growth."Her platform has demonstrated remarkable success in this approach, with 65% of entrepreneurs raising capital being women-led enterprises, directly addressing gender disparities in access to investment capital across African markets.Proven Track Record in Regulatory InnovationOperating within Ethiopia's regulatory framework, Warner has navigated complex local and U.S. compliance requirements while building institutional relationships necessary for sustainable crowdfunding operations. Her partnerships with Zemen Bank, GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit), and the African Development Bank demonstrate her ability to create comprehensive financial infrastructure supporting both investors and entrepreneurs.Recent achievements include facilitating a multi-million dollar joint venture between MACCFA Freight Logistics and global giant CEVA Logistics - marking only the second significant foreign direct investment in Ethiopia's logistics sector.Strategic Vision for Global Crowdfunding"I'm honored to join GECA's steering committee during this transformative period for global equity crowdfunding," Warner commented. "Throughout my career, I've seen how innovative financing models can unlock entrepreneurial potential while creating sustainable economic development. GECA's vision for borderless investment aligns perfectly with our work to redirect diaspora capital toward productive enterprises that drive continental growth."Andrew Field, Head of GECA's steering committee, noted: "Meseret brings exactly the type of innovative thinking and market-building expertise that GECA needs to advance our global vision. Her success in mobilizing diaspora capital and creating sustainable investment ecosystems provides a proven model for how equity crowdfunding can transcend traditional geographic boundaries while maintaining appropriate investor protection."About Meseret WarnerWarner brings over two decades of global experience across technology, development, and financial services. Her career includes pivotal roles at Statistics Canada, the United Nations, and Ethiopian Central Statistical Agency. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Regina and a Master's in Globalization and Development from the University of Manchester.About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance is an international organization dedicated to advancing regulatory harmonization, market development, and best practices in equity crowdfunding worldwide. GECA works toward creating truly borderless equity investment markets through industry standardization, regulatory alignment, and international collaboration.Media Contact:GECA Steering CommitteeEmail: contact@thegeca.orgWebsite: thegeca.orgJoin GECA's Mission:Visit thegeca.org/join to learn about supporter opportunities for platforms, service providers, and industry stakeholders.

