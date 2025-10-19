Pulitzer-Prize Nominated Authors to Host Veterans Day Tribute in Bozeman MT

AEROMASTERS book cover

Community Event Will Feature Real Stories of Courage and Healing

The stories in "AEROMASTERS" are about the character, integrity and unbreakable spirit of the fighter pilots and pararescue jumpers who defended our country. We want to bring that legacy to life.” — Dino Garner

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To honor the service and sacrifice of America's military heroes, acclaimed authors Dino Garner and Liz Fetter will host a special Veterans Day talk and video presentation on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at the historic Hotel Baxter in downtown Bozeman. The one-hour evening event is free and open to the public, welcoming veterans, families and community members from Bozeman, Belgrade, Big Sky, Livingston and surrounding areas.The presentation will feature powerful stories from the authors' two Pulitzer Prize-Nominated books: "AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot" and the forthcoming "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES: Cutting-Edge Care and Healing from Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries". Garner and Fetter will share excerpts from both books, highlighting the breathtaking courage of pilots who defined a century of air combat and the profound resilience of servicemembers on their healing journey. The session will be an uplifting and apolitical tribute, focusing on the universal themes of duty, courage and hope."The journey home is one of the most courageous parts of a veteran's story" said Liz Fetter. "With "SILENT SCARS BOLD REMEDIES", we want to highlight the incredible post-traumatic growth that is possible, celebrate that strength and build understanding for anyone who has faced trauma."Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity for Q&A with the authors. Complimentary light bites will be served, with a cash bar. All attendees will receive a commemorative gift as well. Attendee gifts include re-struck medals of the Lafayette Escadrille, America's first fighter squadron, which flew for the French in WWI, among other medals and patches.The event will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 7-8 pm MST at The Hotel Baxter, 105 W Main St, Bozeman MTAbout the Books: " AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot" is a sweeping chronicle of the men and machines that defined American air power over a century. It is currently available on Amazon.com. "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" explores cutting-edge care and healing treatments from post-traumatic stress, and will be formally published on Veterans Day, 2025. Both books available on Amazon and other online bookstores.

