Pulitzer-Prize Nominated Authors to Host Veterans Day Tribute in Bozeman MT
Community Event Will Feature Real Stories of Courage and Healing
The presentation will feature powerful stories from the authors' two Pulitzer Prize-Nominated books: "AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot" and the forthcoming "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES: Cutting-Edge Care and Healing from Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries". Garner and Fetter will share excerpts from both books, highlighting the breathtaking courage of pilots who defined a century of air combat and the profound resilience of servicemembers on their healing journey. The session will be an uplifting and apolitical tribute, focusing on the universal themes of duty, courage and hope.
"The journey home is one of the most courageous parts of a veteran's story" said Liz Fetter. "With "SILENT SCARS BOLD REMEDIES", we want to highlight the incredible post-traumatic growth that is possible, celebrate that strength and build understanding for anyone who has faced trauma."
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity for Q&A with the authors. Complimentary light bites will be served, with a cash bar. All attendees will receive a commemorative gift as well. Attendee gifts include re-struck medals of the Lafayette Escadrille, America's first fighter squadron, which flew for the French in WWI, among other medals and patches.
The event will be held on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 from 7-8 pm MST at The Hotel Baxter, 105 W Main St, Bozeman MT
About the Books: " AEROMASTERS: Celebrating a Century of the American Fighter Pilot" is a sweeping chronicle of the men and machines that defined American air power over a century. It is currently available on Amazon.com. "SILENT SCARS, BOLD REMEDIES" explores cutting-edge care and healing treatments from post-traumatic stress, and will be formally published on Veterans Day, 2025. Both books available on Amazon and other online bookstores.
Dino Garner
Frontier Insights LLC
+1 406-581-0966
veteransday@aeromasterstrilogy.com
