Devine Interventions Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Access to Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Services

GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devine Interventions announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, offering individuals and families throughout Prince George's County and surrounding Maryland communities an enhanced digital gateway to comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment services. The modern platform provides clearer navigation and improved resources for those seeking support for behavioral health challenges.Modern Platform for Critical CareSince its founding in 2022, Devine Interventions has served 486 individuals and facilitated 545 referrals to community-based supportive services. The new website reflects the practice's growth and commitment to making evidence-based treatment more accessible to those struggling with mental health conditions and addiction."We empower individuals to reclaim their lives through compassionate mental health care, case management services, and holistic support," explains Raymond Dorsey, Chief Executive Officer at Devine Interventions. "Our new website makes it easier for people to understand our programs and take that critical first step toward lasting recovery."Comprehensive Treatment ProgramsThe enhanced website clearly presents Devine Interventions' full spectrum of behavioral health services:Therapy ServicesIndividual, group, and family therapy sessions customized to meet each client's unique needs. Licensed therapists use evidence-based practices to address a wide range of mental health challenges, from anxiety and depression to trauma and co-occurring disorders.Experienced psychiatrists and nurse practitioners provide comprehensive medication management to help clients achieve optimal mental health. The team works closely with clients to monitor and adjust medications as needed for best outcomes.Intensive Treatment Programs- Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP): Intensive, structured treatment for individuals seeking more support than standard outpatient services, without the need for inpatient care- Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP): Tailored for individuals who need a higher level of care than traditional outpatient services, offering focused support to foster recovery- Outpatient Services: Flexible, ongoing care designed to help clients effectively manage their mental health and substance useCase Management ServicesComprehensive case management connecting clients to community resources and providing ongoing support throughout the recovery journey. Services include coordination with PHP, IOP, OP, and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs designed to support lasting recovery.Treating the Whole PersonDevine Interventions treats a wide range of conditions including anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, PTSD, substance use disorders, and co-occurring mental health and addiction challenges. The practice's approach emphasizes evidence-based clinical practices, high-quality comprehensive behavioral health services, and promotion of personal growth, development, accountability, and positive self-awareness."When clients first come to Devine Interventions, they are treated with dignity and respect," notes Dale Marshall, Clinical Director at Devine Interventions. "We use proven therapeutic methods to ensure effective treatment and long-term mental well-being, integrating research-backed strategies for meaningful, lasting change."Accessible Care for Diverse CommunitiesThe practice serves diverse communities with culturally responsive care, including Spanish-speaking therapists to meet the needs of bilingual clients and families. The new website provides clearer information about insurance acceptance, payment options, and the intake process to reduce barriers to accessing care.Taking the First StepThe redesigned website features streamlined consultation scheduling and comprehensive information about treatment programs, making it easier for individuals and families to begin their recovery journey. The practice continues to accept new clients at all levels of care.About Devine InterventionsFounded in 2022, Devine Interventions is a comprehensive behavioral health practice dedicated to empowering individuals and families to reclaim their lives through compassionate mental health care, evidence-based treatment, and holistic community support. Located in Greenbelt, MD, the practice provides therapy services, medication management, intensive treatment programs (PHP, IOP), outpatient services, and comprehensive case management for individuals struggling with mental health and substance use challenges.For more information or to schedule a consultation:Website: https://dinterventions.com/ Phone: (301) 747-7038Email: info@dinterventions.comMedia Contact:Branding | Marketing | Advertising (BMA)###

