P-38L Lightning Fighter in the Hunt!

WarBirds 2026 with new art, New Training, and more Historical Events Sundays, 2030 Hrs, EST!

iEntertainment Network Inc (OTCBB:IENT)

WarBirds 2026 Brings New Training, New UI, New Historical Events, and is Great Fun! Join our Battles!” — Bruce Smith

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMagicGames, (OTCBB: IENT), Announces the New WarBirds 2026, Online Combat Simulation

iMagicGames, a division of iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) announces that iMagicGames has launched an updated version of the world-famous WarBirds Online Combat Simulation with WarBirds 2026 on November 6th, 2025. This new WarBirds 2026 has a brand-new User Interface, improved graphics, and better training options for new virtual aviators to learn to fly and survive in online aerial combat.

WarBirds 2026 also begins a new season of Historical Online Events on Sundays, December 7th and 14th, at 2030 Hrs EST, with the Battle of Pearl Harbor.

The Historical Event Series includes intense aerial combat, fighter to fighter, fighter to bombers, tank battles, and more, two Sunday nights each month in WarBirds 2026 online combat simulator. Download Here- www.WarBirdsLanding.com.

Different aircraft will be available for each event, with all aviators flying the same aircraft, including the P-51B Mustang, OLD CROW, flown by WW II Hero, Bud Anderson! “The PILOT, not the PLANE, will determine VICTORY!”

========================

About iMagicGames, a subsidiary of iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCBB: IENT). iMagic staff have developed more than 250 successful games selling over 300 million games around the world including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, WarBirds, and more.

JW “Wild Bill” Stealey

Chairman: iEntertainment Network Inc.

Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired,

Command Pilot

JWStealey@IENT.com

Company Phone: 919-238-4080

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.