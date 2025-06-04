D-Day Counter Attack in WarBirds MMOG, Sundays, June 8th and 22nd, 2030 Hrs, EDT

P-47 Thunderbolt in Action! B-25 Mitchell on a Mission! WarBirds MMOG Simulation

iMagicGames begins its Summer Historical Event Series starting June 8th in WarBirds MMOG!

iEntertainment Network Inc. (OTCBB:IENT)

The WarBirds Events series show the courage and bravery of the Greatest Generation defending Freedom in realistic Historical Online Combat from Pearl Harbor to V-J Day in September 1945!” — JW "Wild Bill" Stealey

BURNSVILLE, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iMagicGames, a division of iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) announces that iMagicGames will begin a new season of Historical Online Events on June 8, 2025, with Operation Lüttich, the Axis attempt to recapture Liège, Belgium from the Allies, August 1944. The main Axis force was the XLVII Panzer Corps.

The Historical Event Series includes intense aerial combat, tank battles, and more, two Sunday nights each summer month in WarBirds online combat simulator. Download- www.WarBirdsLanding.com.

Additional Historical Event Series will include the Battle of Coral Sea (July), and the Battle of Britain (August). Challenging fun will be had by all!

Aircraft available in the D-Day event will feature the Allied Fighter, P-47D Thunderbolt, and the B-25 Mitchell Bomber. Axis aircraft include the Junkers Ju- 88 Bomber and Messerschmitt Bf -109 Fighter.

The WarBirds MMOG is not an arcade simulator. WarBirds takes learning, practice, and skill to complete realistic missions to survive and earn Rank and Medals.

About iMagicGames, a subsidiary of iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCBB: IENT). iMagic staff have developed more than 250 successful games selling over 300 million games around the world including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, WarBirds, and more. iMagic Strategy Document at: https://corporate-ient.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/iMagicGames_May_19_2025-6.pdf

JW “Wild Bill” Stealey

Chairman: iEntertainment Network Inc.

Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired,

Command Pilot

JWStealey@IENT.com

Company Phone: 919-238-4080

