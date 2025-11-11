Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus Presents 'Let Your Spirit Sparkle' at the Orpheum Theatre

Promotional artwork for the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus holiday concert, Let Your Spirit Sparkle, December 13–14, 2025, at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.

A dazzling holiday concert filled with joy, connection, and harmony — December 13–14, 2025, at the Orpheum Theatre.

This concert is all about joy, connection, and the light we create together.” — Antonio Lozano, Artistic Director, Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus (PHXGMC) is thrilled to present its dazzling holiday concert, Let Your Spirit Sparkle, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM and Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 2:00 PM at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix.This season, PHXGMC invites audiences to celebrate the magic, warmth, and joy of the holidays with a concert that shines bright with dazzling harmonies, heartfelt moments, and plenty of glitter and cheer. Let Your Spirit Sparkle blends beloved holiday classics with unexpected twists and the signature PHXGMC flair that audiences have come to love.“This concert is all about joy, connection, and the light we create together,” said Antonio Lozano, Artistic Director of PHXGMC. “Whether it’s through laughter, song, or shared memories, this show captures the sparkle within all of us during the holiday season.”Featuring over 150 voices, stunning visuals, and a vibrant mix of traditional and contemporary arrangements, Let Your Spirit Sparkle promises an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The production embodies PHXGMC’s mission to entertain, educate, and inspire through music while fostering community and celebrating diversity.Event DetailsWhat: Let Your Spirit Sparkle — A Holiday Concert by the Phoenix Gay Men’s ChorusWhen: Saturday, December 13, 2025 – 7:00 PMSunday, December 14, 2025 – 2:00 PMWhere: Orpheum Theatre, 203 W Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85003Tickets: Adults $32 | Seniors (65+) $27 | Students & Children (12 & under) $22Tickets: Purchase Here Website: www.phxgmc.org/concerts ABOUT PHOENIX GAY MEN’S CHORUSFounded in 1991, the Phoenix Gay Men’s Chorus (PHXGMC) is a program of Grand Canyon Performing Arts, a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to uniting, inspiring, and uplifting diverse communities through music. With a legacy of powerful performances and community engagement, PHXGMC continues to be a leading voice for inclusivity, creativity, and celebration in the Valley.For more information, visit www.phxgmc.org

