Esteemed Financial Markets Attorney Joins Kopecky Schumacher Rosenburg LLC

Chicago, Illinois — Kopecky Schumacher Rosenburg LLC announced its continued growth in its 15th year with the addition of a third former SEC lawyer to the firm, further strengthening the firm’s capabilities in securities and commodities enforcement defense and litigation while expanding the firm’s presence into New York and Washington, D.C.

David Slovick, who served for nearly a decade at both the CFTC and the SEC before joining an AmLaw100 law firm, brings extensive experience in all major markets for securities and commodities enforcement to Kopecky Schumacher Rosenburg LLC.

“I’m looking forward to rejoining my friends and former SEC colleagues who have built a firm that is rightly regarded as a go-to resource for financial markets litigation, enforcement defense and regulatory counseling,” said Slovick. “Our combined experience makes us unique among small to mid-size firms specializing in enforcement and regulatory work.”

Slovick recently represented a C-suite officer in parallel CFTC, SEC and DOJ investigations into Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX Trading and its affiliated entities. Earlier this year he represented a former JPMorgan investment banker in his appeal to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals challenging collateral associational bars imposed in an SEC enforcement action.

“This is an exciting milestone for KSR,” said Jim Kopecky, a founding partner. “The background Howard Rosenburg and I have with the SEC has always differentiated us as a firm. Bringing David on board adds to the depth of SEC experience we have at the firm, and also adds to our experience on the commodities side. Our clients will further benefit from his SEC and CFTC background and practice experience in Chicago, New York, and D.C.”

In addition to his legal practice, Slovick is a frequent speaker at compliance conferences and contributes articles and commentary on regulatory and enforcement topics to publications including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg, Futures & Derivatives Law Report, The Hill, Hedge Fund Law Report, Securities Regulation Law Journal, and Securities Law 360.

Kopecky Schumacher Rosenburg LLC is a boutique litigation firm founded in 2010, that focuses on business and financial markets‑related disputes involving private litigation, as well as regulatory investigations and actions.

