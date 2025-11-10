El Paso Resident Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Drugged Children into U.S. from Mexico

EL PASO, Texas – Manuel Valenzuela, 35, a lawful permanent resident residing in El Paso, pleaded guilty in federal court to four charges related to his role in a scheme to smuggle children from Mexico into the United States.

According to court documents, members of an alien smuggling organization brought unaccompanied alien children between the ages of five and 13 illegally into the U.S. from Juarez, Mexico, sometimes using candy laced with THC to sedate them during smuggling events. The drivers and their coconspirator would then present U.S. documents to inspecting officers falsely claiming the documents belonged to the children, and that they were the parents of the children. Once inside the United States, the children were then transported to El Paso. During one smuggling event, one of the children was taken to a local hospital and diagnosed with THC poisoning.

Valenzuela conspired in the human smuggling scheme by picking up the children after they were smuggled into the country and providing payment to the drivers. Valenzuela was arrested on Aug. 30 with co-defendant Dianne Guadian, a U.S. citizen. Valenzuela, Guadian, and two additional co-defendants, Mexican nationals Susana Guadian and Daniel Guadian, were charged in a five-count indictment on Sept. 24.

Valenzuela pleaded guilty Nov. 6 to four of the counts: one count of conspiracy to transport aliens and three counts of aiding and abetting in the smuggling of aliens for profit. He faces a mandatory minimum of 11 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations El Paso and U.S. Border Patrol led investigative efforts, with substantial assistance from HSI’s Human Smuggling Unit in Washington, D.C. and Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center International Interdiction Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Hines for the Western District of Texas and Trial Attorney Bethany Allen of the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section are prosecuting the case.

