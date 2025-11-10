Convicted Sex Offender Sentenced in San Antonio for Unlawful Procurement of Citizenship or Naturalization

SAN ANTONIO – A naturalized U.S. citizen previously convicted for child pornography charges was sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio after pleading guilty to one count of unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization.

On Wednesday, Carlos Fabian Velez, 54, who is already serving 210 months in prison for distribution of child pornography, was sentenced to time served by U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam. Velez will continue to serve the remainder of the more than 17-year prison sentence he received in 2023 and is now subject to mandatory denaturalization.

Velez pleaded guilty in July to making false, sworn statements on his naturalization application. Specifically, in response to the question, “Have you ever committed a crime or offense for which you were not arrested” Velez answered, “No.” In fact, Velez knew that he had committed the crime and offenses of possession, receipt and distribution of child pornography. The child pornography charges to which he pleaded guilty occurred within five years of his application, rendering Velez unable to satisfy the five-year eligibility requirement of good and moral character.

“Obtaining American citizenship is the goal of so many who come to our great country, but we will do all we can to ensure those who commit crimes against children and then lie about it never receive the honor,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. “My office will continue to preserve and protect the sanctity of the naturalization process, and we will aggressively prosecute those who seek to abuse it.”

The FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate, and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Fidel Esparza III and Tracy Thompson prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

###