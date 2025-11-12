ARC Introduces Advanced Scan-to-BIM Workflow to Support Digital Twin Development in Campus Environments

We’re helping clients rethink how building data is captured, structured, and used over time.” — John Russo

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Architectural Resource Consultants (ARC) has announced the rollout of an enhanced scan-to-BIM workflow called BAM(Base Asset Model) explicitly tailored to support the development of digital twins across complex campus environments. The approach is designed to help facility owners, architects, and planners generate more accurate, data-rich models of existing structures, enabling better-informed long-term decision-making.By refining its process around reality capture and modeling, ARC aims to address long-standing challenges in large-scale environments, such as universities and corporate campuses, where infrastructure is often layered, aging, or inconsistently documented. This updated workflow places a strong emphasis on interoperability, data structure, and long-term maintainability, laying the foundation for a seamless transition from static documentation to dynamic digital ecosystems."Most buildings weren’t designed with future data use in mind, but now owners are being asked to make fast, informed decisions across entire campuses," said ARC’s president & CEO, John Russo. "That shift from static plans to actionable digital models requires not just better tools, but a better process. We’re helping clients rethink how building data is captured, structured, and used over time."This shift is pushing owners and operators to think beyond one-time documentation. Instead, they’re focusing on establishing long-term, usable datasets that can integrate with facilities management systems, maintenance workflows, and even ESG reporting tools. ARC’s BAMmethodology combines highly precise laser scanning, structured model development, and metadata organization to help institutions manage and evolve their infrastructure more efficiently.At the core of the new system is ARC’s updated approach to scan to BIM , which now prioritizes alignment with asset management goals from the earliest stages. By embedding spatial intelligence and classification logic into the BIM deliverables, campus stakeholders can reduce rework, improve forecasting, and support downstream planning for renovations, sustainability upgrades, and more.In parallel, ARC provides consulting support for clients investing in digital twin services , recognizing that transitioning from static documentation to an operational digital twin requires more than data capture alone. The company offers guidance on data management, integration with maintenance workflows, and the model's long-term usability.This move reflects a broader industry trend toward data continuity and proactive facility management. As organizations face increasing pressure to modernize their assets while controlling costs, many are turning to firms like ARC to bridge the gap between physical structures and digital infrastructure.About ARCArchitectural Resource Consultants (ARC) is a U.S.-based firm headquartered in Tustin, California, specializing in documenting existing building conditions and converting them into accurate, usable digital assets. Services include 3D laser scanning, as-built drawings, CAD drafting, BIM modeling, spatial data management, and consulting. ARC works with architecture, engineering, and construction professionals, as well as facility owners and operators across a wide range of sectors.For more information about ARC and its services, please visit arc-corporate.com/

