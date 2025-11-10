Job Announcement: Application Support Analyst I-Bismarck
Title of Immediate Supervisor: Deputy Director of Technology
Accountable For (Job Titles): None
FLSA Status: Non-Exempt
Under the direction of the Deputy Director of Technology, the Application Support Analyst I is responsible for assisting users with computer hardware, technical software, and application support, and providing informational technology training and user technical support for a large user base on the court information systems and other information technology applications or systems.
This position differs from the Application Support Analyst II in that the Application Support Analyst I represents the entry level within the series having the essential training and skills to perform the basic essential functions of the job but may lack experience in a court setting or in an area of computer support, technology training, or software application required to perform the full range or breadth of duties expected of a fully proficient Application Support Analyst II.
- Trains or assists information technology users in the efficient and effective operation of technology tools, hardware, software, and systems:
- Develops training plans and training manuals and materials for technology training needs of the court system.
- Creates, modifies, and updates systems, software, and manuals.
- Provides local one-on-one support to technology users on court system applications, software, hardware, network, and other information technology applications.
- Provides software development staff with input on needs and concerns by serving on various advisory committees or by serving as a liaison between users and development staff and sharing user needs and issues impacting the development process.
- Assists users and development staff with testing of software updates and enhancements. Assists end users and development staff in the identification, creation, and testing of reports.
- Analyzes user goals and informational needs to establish a necessary information base needed for the design, implementation, and training of system enhancements.
- Attends various committee meetings to provide staff assistance to committees as needed.
- Researches and evaluates advancements in software, hardware, and court procedures as they pertain to needs and training needs of the court system.
- Assists users with computer hardware, technical software, and application support.
- Performs other duties of a comparable level or type.
Legal Disclaimer:
