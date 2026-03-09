Job Announcement - Associate Deputy Clerk of Municipal Clerk - City of Fargo

Associate Deputy Clerk of Municipal Court



The City of Fargo, ND is excited to announce that we are seeking an Associate Deputy Clerk of Municipal Court!

The Assistant Deputy clerk handles the review, filing, and processing of court documents and maintains and prepares clear, concise and accurate records and reports. Coordinates the intake, filing, and processing of case files; assembles all cases to be heard by the court and processes and completes case files. Attends court, maintains records of actions taken and manages the courtroom. Receives payments and maintains accurate financial records. Analyzes documents presented for filing, communicates with judges, attorneys, pro se defendants, the city and state agencies. The incumbents rotate among a variety of court assignments depending on need.

Duties are performed under direction of the Clerk of Court with supervision by the Deputy Clerk of Court. Responsible for the accuracy and quality of own work. A high degree of accuracy, customer service and confidentiality are required. Handles daily receipts ranging from $2,000 to $20,000.

Minimum Qualifications

Associate's degree from an accredited college in business or public administration, accounting, criminal justice, or a related field, and two or more years of progressively responsible office, legal, or court clerical experience, which includes a significant amount of customer/public interaction, or an equivalent qualification.

Compensation and Benefits

Salary starting at $26.88 per hour, along with benefit options and a defined contribution retirement plan.

Application Information, Deadline and Conditional Offer Requirements

For a complete job description and to apply, visit fargond.gov/apply. Your application must include a letter of application, resume, and three professional references. Upon conditional offer, candidates are subject to background investigation and drug screen. Call Amy Rissmann at 701.241.8162 with questions. For more information about the City of Fargo, visit our website at www.FargoND.gov. EOE