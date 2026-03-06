Submit Release
Eddy County Clerk of Court office will be closed the week of March 9-13, 2026

The Eddy County Clerk of Court office will be closed the week of March 9-13, 2026.  Patrons needing assistance with a court case or paying a fine may contact the Foster County Clerk at 701-652-1001, or email at 16clerk@ndcourts.gov.

