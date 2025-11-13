LinkPay.io Launches Bitcoin Card Bridging Crypto and Everyday Spending

A next-generation payment card that lets users spend BTC anywhere Visa & Mastercard is accepted — online, offline, and globally.

Our goal is simple — let people spend crypto as if it was fiat. The Bitcoin Card turns BTC into a currency you can use anywhere, from your local café to global travel” — LinkPay Team

CANADA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinkPay.io , a global provider of virtual and crypto card solutions , today announced the launch of its Bitcoin Card , a new milestone in making cryptocurrency truly spendable in everyday life. The BTC Card enables users to top up with Bitcoin and pay instantly in fiat, whether at local stores, online marketplaces, or while traveling abroad — all underpinned by LinkPay’s trusted infrastructure and API suite.Real-World Utility for Crypto Holders- The LinkPay BTC Card brings together flexibility, speed, and transparency:- Dual Account Linking — Spend directly from your BTC balance or convert to fiat when topping up.- Instant BTC-to-Fiat Conversion — Seamless real-time conversion at point of sale, both online and offline.- Global Acceptance — Use at millions of merchants worldwide, from retail to travel and digital services.- Mobile Wallet Integration — Compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other mobile wallets.- Advanced Security — Multi-layer protection with 2FA, encryption, and biometric verification.- Full API Access — For businesses, fintechs, and white-label partners to integrate BTC card functionality directly.The Bitcoin Card extends all the core features of LinkPay’s ecosystem — including instant issuance, card management via web app or API, and transaction analytics — making it equally attractive to individual users and fintech partners.A Market Ready for Everyday BitcoinAs crypto adoption accelerates, everyday utility becomes the defining factor for growth. According to InsightAce Analytics, the crypto card market is projected to surpass $9 billion by 2034, fueled by mainstream users seeking simple ways to use digital assets in real life. LinkPay’s approach focuses on reducing friction: no complex conversions, no waiting times — just spend and go.“Mainstream crypto users aren’t speculators anymore — they’re everyday consumers. They want to pay for coffee, flights, and subscriptions using Bitcoin as easily as euros or dollars. Our technology makes that possible without compromise.”Bringing Crypto to the Fintech StackBeyond consumer convenience, LinkPay positions the BTC Card as a developer-friendly innovation. Its API-first architecture allows fintech platforms, merchants, and neobanks to embed crypto payment flows, issue co-branded cards, and automate payouts using the same infrastructure.LinkPay’s existing partners already use its APIs for corporate payments, in-house and outsource media buying and embedded payment use cases, now extendable to Bitcoin through the same unified system.A Safer, Smarter Way to Spend BitcoinWith increasing regulatory focus and crypto-related fraud risks, LinkPay’s BTC Card integrates robust KYC/AML compliance, real-time transaction verification, and live-market conversion rates to protect both users and partners.The card operates under LinkPay’s secure, compliant framework in cooperation with regulated financial institutions and network partners, ensuring both user safety and scalability.AvailabilityThe LinkPay Bitcoin Card is now available via app.linkpay.io for all users. Businesses and fintechs interested in white-label or API integration can contact LinkPay’s partnership team at sales@linkpay.io for custom plans. Or connect as is, as API features are available to all LinkPay users.About LinkPay.ioLinkPay.io is a fintech platform that enables users and businesses to issue and manage virtual, crypto, and white-label payment cards worldwide. With advanced API infrastructure, multi-currency support, and seamless crypto integration, LinkPay bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets — making borderless payments fast, transparent, and secure.Learn more at linkpay.io.

