UPIClick Helps Indian Online Businesses Accept UPI Payments Online Using Razorpay and Paytm Business

Helping Indian startups and online businesses accept UPI payments on websites with UPI Intent checkout, replacing QR flows using Paytm and Razorpay accounts.

Most Indian customers prefer UPI, the challenge is making website payments as simple as paying in an app” — UPIClick team

NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A payment platform designed for startups and small merchants that want a simpler way to accept UPI payments on their websites using existing merchant accounts.UPIClick, a platform focused on UPI payment acceptance for merchants, announced the launch of its solution designed to help startups and online businesses accept UPI payments online through their websites.UPI has become the dominant Indian payment method for digital transactions. Millions of users across India rely on apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm to make everyday payments. As online commerce continues to grow, businesses increasingly look for ways to accept UPI as a business payment method directly within their website checkout.UPIClick provides a practical UPI payment solution that allows merchants to connect existing Paytm Business or Razorpay merchant accounts and accept UPI payments through a streamlined checkout flow.The platform acts as a middleware layer between the merchant’s website and the existing payment provider, enabling UPI merchant integration in India without requiring provider replacement.Moving Beyond QR-Based PaymentsMany small businesses begin accepting payments through QR codes. While QR payments work well in physical stores, they are less convenient for online purchases where customers expect a faster checkout experience.UPIClick enables UPI Intent payments, where the payment request opens automatically in the customer’s preferred UPI application. After approval, the user is redirected back to the merchant website.This structure helps businesses accept UPI payments online in a way that matches how Indian customers already prefer to pay.“UPI has become the default payment method for millions of Indian consumers. Our goal is to help online businesses accept UPI payments directly on their websites in the simplest possible way.”— UPIClick TeamDesigned for Startups and Growing Online MerchantsUPIClick focuses on startups, small businesses, and independent online merchants that want to simplify their UPI payment acceptance for merchants without rebuilding their entire payment infrastructure.The platform works as an intermediary layer between a company’s website and payment providers such as Razorpay and Paytm Business, helping improve how UPI payments are processed.For startups operating with limited resources, this approach provides a simpler way to structure Indian payment processing while keeping the checkout experience consistent for customers.Key FeaturesUPIClick includes several tools designed for businesses that want to accept UPI payments online through their websites:• Direct UPI payment acceptance for merchants on websites• UPI Intent checkout flow for faster mobile payments• Connection with Paytm Business and Razorpay merchant accounts• WooCommerce plugin for fast ecommerce integration• API access for developer integrations• Support for multiple merchant accounts in one dashboard• QR code payments for flexible checkout options• Real-time transaction tracking and payment analyticsThese tools allow merchants to build a cleaner UPI merchant integration while keeping control over how payments are managed.WooCommerce Integration for Online StoresMany small businesses launch their first online store using WordPress and WooCommerce. UPIClick provides a dedicated plugin that allows merchants to enable UPI payment acceptance in just a few steps.Merchants install the plugin, connect their merchant account using the API key from the UPIClick dashboard, and begin accepting UPI payments online through their checkout page.For businesses running custom platforms, the service also provides API documentation that developers can use to implement their own UPI payment solution.Managing Multiple Merchant AccountsGrowing businesses often operate multiple stores or projects that require separate merchant accounts. UPIClick allows merchants to connect and manage several accounts within one dashboard.This feature is especially useful for startups, agencies, or ecommerce operators that need visibility across multiple payment setups.AvailabilityUPIClick is now available for online businesses across India.Merchants can sign up, connect their Paytm Business or Razorpay merchant account , make a test payment, choose a subscription plan, configure the integration, and start seamlessly accepting UPI payments through their website checkout.Learn more: go.upiclick.com/sitepressAbout UPIClickUPIClick is a platform that helps businesses accept UPI payments online by connecting existing Paytm Business and Razorpay merchant accounts. The platform provides UPI Intent checkout, WooCommerce integration, API access, and tools for managing payments and multiple merchant accounts from one dashboard.With support for WooCommerce, API integrations, multiple merchant accounts, and real-time payment analytics, UPIClick provides businesses with a practical UPI payment solution designed for the Indian digital payment ecosystem.

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