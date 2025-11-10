WaterStep Responds with Life-Saving Equipment & Training in Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa slams into the Caribbean

WaterStep Founder & CEO Mark Hogg meets with residents WaterStep's patented WOWCart being shipped to Jamaica

Partners Include World Vision, Operation Blessing and the Global Methodist Church

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WaterStep is partnering with World Vision, Operation Blessing and the Global Methodist Church to bring safe water and disinfectant to communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm ever recorded in the Atlantic basin.



The organization’s immediate focus is in Jamaica, where flooding has crippled infrastructure and left millions vulnerable to waterborne disease. WaterStep leaders are also in contact with officials in Cuba and Haiti as the situation across the region continues to unfold.

To meet urgent needs, WaterStep is establishing a Field Training Center in Jamaica to reach as many of the island’s 2.8 million residents as possible. WaterStep Field teams are providing hands-on technical support and training to disaster relief workers and local residents on how to use WaterStep’s patented water and disinfectant technology. Equipped with this training, responders will fan out across the island to bring safe water and disinfectant to communities suffering from the hurricane’s devastating impact.



WaterStep has also sent two WOWCarts (Water on Wheels), a mobile emergency water treatment system capable of making up to 10,000 gallons of safe water per day as well as strong bleach for disinfectant virtually anywhere disaster strikes. The WOWCart is the first NSF-certified mobile emergency water treatment system of its kind in the U.S. and worldwide. That means it meets the U.S. federal government’s standard for anything manufactured in the United States that water or food touches for human consumption.



“Our mission has always been to stand with our neighbors when they need us most,” said Mark Hogg, WaterStep’s Founder and CEO. “We’re proud to join partners in this urgent response—to bring safe water now and empower recovery for the long term.”

Over the past 30 years, WaterStep has deployed equipment and field teams in the wake of more than 50 disasters, including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and the war in Ukraine.



For those interested in supporting the organization’s efforts: $1,333 will provide a Safe Water Disaster Response Kit. Each kit will provide enough safe water and disinfectant for 3,000 people — for as long as they need it. Your gift today can help prevent the spread of disease and save lives in the Caribbean.



To support WaterStep, visit www.waterstep.org.



About WaterStep

WaterStep is a U.S.-based INGO that focuses on sustainable solutions to the world’s WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) crisis. Since 1995, WaterStep has evolved from a small service organization to a global leader in safe water technology and innovation.

WaterStep has developed simple tools, patented technology, and effective training to empower people and communities to solve their own water and sanitation needs. We provide expert solutions for places where infrastructure is fragile and execution challenges are particularly difficult, especially in slums, rural villages, and in communities responding to natural and manmade disasters. Using our equipment, which has received certification from the Kenyan Bureau of Standards, we teach people how to use salt, nearly any source of water, and a 12v power source to make safe drinking water for the long term.

