World Vision & WaterStep to Distribute Toys and Relief Supplies to Residents in Jamaica Following Hurricane Melissa

Relief supplies and toys to be distributed to Jamaican families

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO/WHAT:

In response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa—which devastated homes, community structures, and critical resources—Christian humanitarian organization World Vision, and WaterStep are providing direct assistance to residents during the holidays. Volunteers will distribute toys, relief supplies, safe water from WaterStep’s mobile treatment plant, and disinfectant to support families as they work to rebuild and recover.

With Christmas approaching, our teams are bringing both critical aid and hope to the children most affected—delivering emergency supplies, safe water and Christmas gifts to kids who have endured extraordinary loss. Refillable bleach bottles from WaterStep’s new disinfectant manufacturing site will also be distributed to help families protect themselves.

One upcoming distribution will take place at a local clinic beside the remains of a school that was leveled by the storm. Students who once attended the school will receive support there. This initiative also aims to help restore a sense of stability and to safeguard community health through access to safe water and disinfectant, while also bringing joy to children through toys, an art activity for emotional expression, and a festive photo booth, where families will receive a holiday photo.

WHEN/WHERE:

• Wednesday, December 10, 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Bethel Town Baptist Church, Bethel Town District, Westmoreland

• Thursday, December 11, noon – 2:30 p.m., Chester Castle Health Center, Chester Castle District, P.O. Hanover

• Friday, December 12, noon-2:30 p.m., King’s Resident Apostolic Church, Garlands, S F4G4+GF2 St. James Parish

OPPORTUNITIES:

• Interviews with local community leaders and residents

• Interview with Reed Slattery, National Director of World Vision’s U.S. Programs

• Interview with Mark Hogg, Founder and CEO of WaterStep

• B-roll of toys and supplies being distributed, and Christmas photo booths for families

About World Vision:

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. Motivated by our faith in Jesus Christ, we serve alongside the poor and oppressed as a demonstration of God’s unconditional love for all people. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, visit worldvision.org or follow on X @WorldVisionUSA.

About WaterStep:

WaterStep is a U.S.-based INGO that focuses on sustainable solutions to the world’s WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene) crisis. Since 1995, WaterStep has evolved from a small service organization to a global leader in safe water technology and innovation. WaterStep has developed simple tools, patented technology, and effective training to empower people and communities to solve their own water and sanitation needs. We provide expert solutions for places where infrastructure is fragile and execution challenges are particularly difficult, especially in slums, rural villages, and in communities responding to natural and manmade disasters. Using our equipment, we teach people how to use salt, nearly any source of water, and a 12v power source to make safe drinking water for the long term. To learn more, call (502) 568-6342 or visit waterstep.org.

