Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,779 in the last 365 days.

Oxfam Pilipinas responds to Typhoon Kalmaegi, as country braces for another potential super Typhoon

Responding to the impact of Typhoon Kalmaegi (local name Tino) and a potential Super Typhoon Fung-wong (local name Uwan), which could hit the country by this weekend or early next week, Maria Rosario Felizco, Oxfam Pilipinas Executive Director said:

“Typhoon Kalmaegi carved a path of devastation, leaving a massive humanitarian emergency in its wake. The destruction has been immense, affecting millions of people and stretching the country's disaster response capacities to their limits. 

“As the full picture is still emerging, the number of dead and affected is likely to rise sharply in the coming days. We know there’s been widespread damage to housing, infrastructure and agriculture, power lines are down, and numerous roads and bridges remain impassable, which is severely hampering relief efforts.

“While Oxfam and its partners are starting to deliver aid to those in need, the crisis is far from over. The country, already reeling from consecutive disasters, is on high alert once again with a potential super typhoon brewing that could be even more deadly. 

“These disasters hitting the Philippines are yet another example of vulnerable communities bearing the brunt of extreme weather exacerbated by the climate crisis. A crisis that has been fuelled by the biggest polluters who must be held to account and pay for the damage they’ve caused.”

Ends

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oxfam Pilipinas responds to Typhoon Kalmaegi, as country braces for another potential super Typhoon

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more